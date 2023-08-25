A number of events have been impacted by the ongoing heat advisory in the area this week.
All area Week 1 high school football games will not kick off before 8 p.m. Friday in an effort to combat the heat.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 84F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: August 26, 2023 @ 4:30 am
A number of events have been impacted by the ongoing heat advisory in the area this week.
All area Week 1 high school football games will not kick off before 8 p.m. Friday in an effort to combat the heat.
Also, the Union Softball Tournament has moved back its start times for the first round of play Friday.
All Friday games at Veterans Memorial Park in Union for the event will be moved back two hours. 4 p.m. games will now take place at 6 p.m. and games originally scheduled for 6 p.m. will instead start at 8 p.m.
As of print deadline, no changes had been announced for Saturday’s games.
Union is hosting St. Francis Borgia, Warrenton, Jefferson City, Rolla, Lutheran South, Seckman and Perryville in the tournament.
In Sullivan, the Peoples Bank Back to School Softball Classic has canceled Friday’s pool play.
The 16-team tournament will now be divided into two eight-team brackets, all to be played Saturday, starting at 8 a.m.
Washington and Sullivan play each other in the first round of the Gold Bracket, which will also feature Blair Oaks, Mexico, Fatima, Hillsboro, Eureka and Capital City.
Pacific and Owensville play in the Black Bracket along with Wentzville Liberty, Linn, De Soto, Windsor, Webster Groves and Northwest.
Washington canceled its season-opening tennis match at Parkway West Friday.
Outdoor jamborees were also axed due to heat this week, including Washington’s softball and boys soccer jamborees Tuesday. Union boys soccer was called off at Parkway West Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.