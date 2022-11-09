Heartland Community College scored twice in the first half, and that was just enough to lift the Hawks to a 2-1 win over East Central College Saturday in the NJCAA Division II Central District title match Saturday in Park Hills.
East Central ended the season at 9-10-1.
Heartland (15-1) broke on top 7:55 into the game on a goal by Alex Benitez. Jaedyn Saunders assisted on the goal.
The Hawks doubled the lead with 8:13 remaining in the half. Heartland was awarded a penalty kick following a foul in the box. Raul Oliu put his shot to the left of East Central goalkeeper Kaden Marsh (Wentzville Liberty) to make it 2-0.
That’s how the match at Mineral Area College stood at the half.
The Falcons fought back. With 21:54 to play, Jay Yule (Forfar Academy, Forfar, Scotland/Niagara Community College) nodded the ball from Miguel Gonzalez (Colegio Arzobispal, Madrid, Spain) at the left post to pull the Falcons back.
East Central pushed for the equalizer, while Heartland worked to seal the game with a final goal. Neither side was successful.
Marsh was credited with seven saves while Heartland’s Gonzalo Castells stopped five East Central shots.
East Central moves on 12 sophomores from this year’s team.