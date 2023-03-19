Seismic.
That’s the only way to describe when a legendary program makes a coaching change.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Seismic.
That’s the only way to describe when a legendary program makes a coaching change.
Hermann High School’s volleyball team has done so with Hilary (Trevino) Hays being approved Thursday to replace Phil Landolt in charge of the Lady Bearcats.
“I’m very excited, but I know it’s big shoes to fill,” Hays said. “Hermann is such a huge volleyball town that taking it over is going to be challenging but very rewarding. I’ve had a lot of great coaching that I’m excited to apply what I’ve learned through my many years of being around the sport. I hope to make Hermann proud.”
Hays has been an assistant coach for the past two seasons and was the Missouri High School Volleyball Coaches Association assistant coach of the year.
A 2010 Hermann graduate, Hays initially went to East Central College, where she logged over 400 kills and 400 digs in helping the Falcons reach their best-ever national ranking, fourth in NJCAA Division II.
She moved to Mineral Area College for the next season and played two seasons at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, fighting a nagging knee injury the entire way.
Landolt was a longtime assistant coach under Linda Lampkin and was named to replace Hermann’s legend in 2019.
He led the Lady Bearcats to two state titles (2019 and 2021), one second-place finish and one third-place finish.
Landolt was named Missourian All-Area coach of the year multiple times, including last season, when Hermann placed second in the Class 2 State Tournament with a 31-10-1 record.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with the high school program,” Landolt said. “I was fortunate to be a part of a hall of fame program that had much success over the years.”
Landolt is not leaving the program, just shifting roles to a middle school coaching spot.
“I am not completely stepping away from the program, though,” Landolt said. “My plan is to continue coaching at the middle school level.”
Hermann football
In other coaching news at Hermann, Jed Leeper has been named to replace Andy Emmons as head football coach. Both are Hermann High School alumni.
Emmons is going into administration.
Leeper, a 1997 graduate, had been a head coach in Oregon (Central Linn and Salem Academy) prior to taking the Hermann job. His other coaching stints included time at South Callaway and Helias as well as two Oregon schools.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.