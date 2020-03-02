New Haven’s comeback bid ended just short Wednesday in New Bloomfield.
Third-seeded Harrisburg (10-15) knocked out the Lady Shamrocks in Class 2 District 4 play, 39-37. New Haven ended the season at 11-14.
“We dug a big hole in the first quarter and had to spend a lot of energy getting back in the game,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said.
Harrisburg jumped out to a 14-2 lead after one quarter, but New Haven fought hard to tie it at the intermission, 18-18.
“Madison Langenberg was a great spark plug for us coming off the bench and scoring eight points in the second quarter to help us get it tied going into halftime.”
Harrisburg pulled ahead again to lead 30-27 going to the fourth quarter.
“In the second half, we went back and forth with several lead changes, and it really came down to too many turnovers late in the game,” Peirick said. “We put them at the line in several consecutive possessions and they made their free throws.”
Mackenzie Wilson led New Haven’s offense with 16 points. She knocked down two of New Haven’s four three-point baskets and she went 6-9 from the free-throw line.
As a team, New Haven hit eight of 11 free-throw chances.
Madison Langenberg was next with eight points, including two three-point baskets.
Ellie Westermeyer scored six points. Brenna Langenberg netted five points and Hannah Rethemeyer scored two points.
“I am very proud of how we competed and left it all on the floor,” Peirick said. “The girls have nothing to be ashamed of. They played their hearts out and just came up short.”
New Haven had four seniors this season, McKenzie Overschmidt, Kayla Brumels, Alexis Sidwell and Meagan Holtmeyer.