Washington’s volleyball Lady Jays are in search of a new leader.
Athletic Director Bill Deckelman confirmed that Head Coach Susan Harms would be stepping down from the team.
The school is seeking to fill openings for both a head coach and a JV coach for the volleyball program.
Harms has coached the Lady Jays for the past two seasons with an overall record of 40-24-5. Washington posted a 17-3 record in the Gateway Athletic Conference Central during those two seasons and earned a share of the conference title in 2018.
Prior to stepping up into the head coaching position, Harms was an assistant under Kym Blankenship and helped the team to a run of seven consecutive conference championships.
Washington additionally won its fourth consecutive Hermann Invitational Tournament under Harms’ guidance in 2018.
The Lady Jays graduate two starters, middle blocker Kassidy Phillips and libero / defensive specialist Cierstyn Jacquin, from an 18-15-3 squad in 2019 that went 8-2 in league play.