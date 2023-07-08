Washington Post 218 Freshman Navy is taking the scenic route through the Ninth District Tournament in Elsberry.
Post 218 (10-18), the fourth seed, fell to Hannibal Post 55 Monday in the opener, 7-3.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Washington Post 218 Freshman Navy is taking the scenic route through the Ninth District Tournament in Elsberry.
Post 218 (10-18), the fourth seed, fell to Hannibal Post 55 Monday in the opener, 7-3.
“We had plenty of scoring opportunities, but the breaks didn’t go our way and we couldn’t get the big hit when we needed it,” Post 218 Manager Kerry Mallinckrodt said.
The loss put the younger Post 218 team into Wednesday’s losers’ bracket first-round game against Union Post 297.
“We still have some work to do on the little things like moving runners over and putting the ball in play to score runners with less than two outs,” Mallinckrodt said.
Hannibal started with two runs in the first and added two more in the third. Hannibal added a run in the sixth and another in the top of the seventh.
Post 218 scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Hannibal outhit Post 218, 8-5. Washington made three of the game’s four errors.
Trevor Hinten, Caleb Matchell and Lucas Howell pitched for Post 218.
“Trevor, Caleb and Lucas all threw fine,” Mallinckrodt said. “We were trying to get each of them some time on the mound. We will need all three of them later this week.”
Hinten went two innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits and two hit batters. He fanned two.
Matchell pitched three innings, allowing a run on two hits and a hit batter. He struck out three.
Howell went two innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit and two walks. He struck out three.
Evan Mallinckrodt had two singles. Hinten, Matchell and Owen Tod each had one.
Braxton Schuetz, Matchell and Evan Mallinckrodt each walked twice. Ethan Leesmann, Hinten, Andrew Koirtyohann, Tod and Graham Coleman walked once.
Quinton Nowak was hit by a pitch.
Hinten and Leesmann stole bases.
Hinten, Matchell and Nowak scored the runs. Evan Mallinckrodt and Coleman recorded RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.