The Union AA squad earned a split Sunday at Hannibal in a three-team AA tripleheader that also included Pacific.
Union (1-3) recorded a 6-4 victory against Pacific (0-5), but fell 6-2 against the host team. Hannibal (4-1) edged Pacific 3-2.
Union-Pacific
Union scored the deciding runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, breaking a 3-3 tie.
Union took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third, which was answered by three Pacific runs in the top of the fourth.
After taking the lead back, Union added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth, which was enough to hold off Pacific, which managed a final run in the top of the seventh.
“Our energy and focus was much better the second game even though it was a hot muggy day,” Union Manager Mark Beckman said. “We finally had some quality at-bats up and down the lineup, even though we only had four hits. We hit a lot of balls hard right at guys.”
Alex Kuelker started on the mound for Union. In four innings pitched, he allowed three unearned runs on three hits, striking out six.
Evan Hall recorded the win. In three innings of relief, he surrendered one run on no hits and five walks. Hall recorded one strikeout.
Lefty Tanner Biedenstein threw for Pacific. In 4.1 innings, he allowed five runs, four earned, on two hits and five walks, striking out five.
“Tanner Biedenstein pitched a heck of a game for us,” Pacific Manager Nathan Bruns said. “(He was) very efficient. Somewhere between 70-75 pitches in about five innings of work for his first start of the season. (He) had his off speed stuff working nicely. Credit to Union for getting a couple key hits when they needed to.”
Stephen Loeffel recorded the final five outs. He was charged with one unearned run on two hits and recorded two strikeouts.
At the plate, Union edged Pacific in base hits, 4-3.
Dylan McLone’s double was the big hit for Union. McLone also singled, as did Kuelker and Hall.
Hall scored two runs. McLone, Marshall Gebert, Will Beckman and Dallas Owens all scored once.
Kuelker drove in two runs. McLone and Gebert made one RBI apiece.
Beckman walked twice. Gebert, Kuelker and Owens each received one free pass.
Hall, Beckman, Kuelker, McLone and Owens all stole a base.
Tyler Anderson’s triple led Pacific at the plate. Biedenstein and Jayden Mach both singled.
Loeffel, Biedenstein, Sam Knotts and Corben Savory scored the Pacific runs.
Anderson picked up two RBIs. Ian Groom drove in one.
Savory was hit by a pitch twice. Carter Myers, Knotts, Biedenstein and Anderson were each plunked once.
Union-Hannibal
Hannibal jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and extended the lead to five runs with a pair of scores in the third. The host squad added a final run in the bottom of the fifth.
Union scored both of its runs in the top of the sixth. Play concluded after six innings.
Will Beckman tossed 4.2 innings for Union and allowed six runs on eight hits and two walks. He recorded six strikeouts.
Gebert pitched 1.1 shutout innings without allowing a hit or a walk. He struck out three.
Hall had two of Union’s hits, both singles. Kuelker doubled and McLone singled.
“We continued to struggle at the plate not taking quality at-bats,” Mark Beckman said. “I think the boys are excited to be playing again and are pressing a little. Will Beckman kept us in the game even though he wasn’t his sharpest.”
Gebert and Kuelker scored the runs.
Gebert walked twice. Gavin Wencker, Dawson Hix, Owens and Noah Elbert each walked.
Hix was hit by a pitch.
Pacific-Hannibal
Hannibal’s scoring was confined to the first two innings against Pacific. The team got one run in the top of the first inning and two in the second.
Pacific gained one run in the bottom of the first inning and the other run in the bottom of the third.
“(I) was really proud of the way the boys bounced back, albeit coming up just short,” Bruns said. “It was a long day at the park but they really brought the intensity, especially in the latter part of the doubleheader.”
Knotts and Mach tossed three innings apiece.
“Sam Knotts and Jayden Mach did a great job on the mound, limiting the damage and working under pressure,” Bruns said. “Tyler Anderson, typically our centerfielder, played shortstop in both games and did a terrific job. Anywhere you put him on the field, he is going to make plays.”
Knotts went first and allowed three runs on four hits and six walks with one strikeout.
Mach surrendered no runs and no hits over his three frames, allowing one batter to reach on a walk. He recorded six strikeouts.
Loeffel singled twice. Anderson tripled, Myers doubled and Mach singled.
Anderson and Myers scored the two runs. Both were driven in by Loeffel.
Faolin Kreienkamp walked twice. Groom and Knotts both received a base on balls.
Groom stole a base.