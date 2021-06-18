Hannibal Post 55 — Hampton avenged its sibling team’s loss Sunday at Union by beating the Post 297 Seniors at Wildcat Ballpark, 3-2.
The Hampton team is one of two fielded this season by Post 55 at the Senior Legion level. It improved to 1-2 in league play with the victory.
Union dropped to 5-6-1 overall, 2-4 in the Ninth District.
Hannibal took the lead with two runs in the top of the third and didn’t look back.
Post 297 scored once in the bottom of the fifth. Each side scored once in the sixth.
Union outhit Hannibal, 7-5. Each team made one error.
Will Mentz took the loss for Union. Over five innings, he allowed two runs on three hits, one walk and a hit batter. He struck out six.
Conner Borgmann pitched the final two innings, allowing an unearned run on two hits. He struck out five.
Luke Koch had two hits to pace the Union offense. One was a double.
Borgmann and Marshall Gebert also doubled. Dylan McLone, Gavin Wencker and Cooper Bailey singled.
Bailey drew Union’s lone walk.
Alex Kuelker stole a base.
Gebert and Kuelker scored the Union runs. Koch and Hayden Schiller posted RBIs.
Union plays a doubleheader Thursday in New Haven. The first game starts at 6 p.m.
Post 297 hosts the Midwest Rage Tuesday, June 22.