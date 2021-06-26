If Ninth District Senior Legion teams didn’t know about Hannibal Post 55 (Culp) before, they do now.
One of two Hannibal teams, the Culp squad handed Washington Post 218 its biggest defeat of the season Wednesday at Clemons Field in Hannibal, 11-1.
“We ran into a very fired up Hannibal team that had a target on our back like most Ninth District teams do,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said.
Getsee said Washington had a good start.
“Gavin Matchell and Blake Whitlock got us on the board in the first inning and things looked promising, but we were shut down the rest of the way,” Getsee said. “We’re getting to see the best of the Ninth District, and hopefully when the tournament comes around, there won’t be any surprises.”
Hannibal responded with three runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back. Post 55 added a run in the second, one in the fourth, five in the fifth and another in the sixth.
“Their ace pitched a very efficient game against us and we just didn’t have the answer for him,” Getsee said. “We only scattered four hits in the mercy-ruled game.”
Hannibal had 13 hits. Post 218 made four errors to Hannibal’s one.
Garrett Lillard pitched for Post 55 and went the distance on 71 pitches. He allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out four.
Washington used three pitchers. Sam Turilli started and went 3.2 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk. He struck out three.
Ethan Mort pitched an inning, allowing five runs (three earned) on four hits. He struck out two.
Logan Dieckman pitched the final inning, allowing an unearned run on one hit. He fanned one.
“Sam Turilli got the start and worked through some zone issues and defensive miscues to hang in there, but we gave them too many opportunities and they capitalized on every one of them,” Getsee said. “Ethan Mort and Logan Dieckman took their turns on the bump, but Hannibal just didn’t take the foot off the gas and we could not answer.”
Matchell had Washington’s biggest hit, a double. Turilli, Whitlock and Cody Vondera singled.
Whitlock walked twice.
Matchell scored the run and Whitlock drove him in.
Hannibal got two hits from Drake Dudley, Charlie Culp, Tanner Van Winkle, Caleb Young and Lillard.
Charlie Culp tripled.
Mason Tharp, Gary Culp and Chance Lovett added singles.
Gary Culp walked. Tharp stole a base.
Tharp, Charlie Culp, Gary Culp and Lovett each scored twice. Dudley, Van Winkle and Young scored once.
Charlie Culp, Van Winkle, Young and Lillard drove in two runs apiece. Dudley and Gary Culp each had one RBI.
Post 218 returns to action Friday night, hosting Ballwin Post 611 in a nondistrict game at 7 p.m. That game takes the place of the scheduled game at New Haven, which was canceled after New Haven dropped out of the Ninth District.
Washington is scheduled to host the Hannibal Post 55 (Hampton) team Saturday at noon. Sullivan comes to Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Washington will play Kirkwood Sunday at 4:30 p.m. as part of a tripleheader between the two organizations.
Post 218 returns to the road Tuesday, playing St. Charles Post 312 at Blanchette Park. Game time is 6 p.m.