At a time of the season when it seems every team is losing players to quarantine, Union Lady ’Cats volleyball got one back at the right time.
Unfortunately for Union (5-20-1), the season still came to an end Tuesday in the Class 4 District 7 semifinals against the tournament’s No. 2 seed, Hannibal (12-6-1), 25-18, 25-12, 25-20.
Senior Maddie Helling, who had missed the entire season up to this point, returned to the court just in time for district play. Her return helped the Lady ’Cats get out to an early 10-4 lead in the first set.
“We did have Maddie back, and it was wonderful to have her playing again,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said. “I know she wishes (and we do too) that she could’ve had more time on the court this season, but we were lucky to have her back last night.”
Helling led the team with 11 kills and added 13 digs.
Union was not unaffected by the most recent round of quarantines to strike teams, however, as the team went into the district tournament without senior Jaiden Powell’s presence on the front line.
“Not having Jaiden on the right side most certainly affected our block,” Getman said. “We have had quite a few instances such as these and it makes it difficult to find a rhythm together when the composition of the team is always changing.”
Sophie Eagan recorded two kills. Kirsten Bockhorst, Rachel Bolte, Addison Williford and Lilly Wiskur each made one kill.
Lanie Reed, Jessica Stallmann and Izzy Zagarri each made two blocks. Bolte blocked one.
“The girls played hard last night but we just didn’t do what we needed to to get a win,” Getman said. “Hannibal’s (Bella) Falconer has a strong attack that we had no answer for. Blocking has been a skill we have consistently worked to improve on over the season and even though we have seen small successes, we were unable to shut her down. This group of girls has seen tremendous growth this season and they have worked hard to improve their skills and I am so proud of them.”
Emma Rinne passed out 15 assists.
Libero Aubrie Brown tied Helling for the team’s defensive lead with 13 digs.
Other dig totals included Reed (six), Rinne (five), Eagan (five), Bockhorst (three), Bolte (three), Zagarri (three), Stallmann (one), Williford (one) and Wiskur (one).
Hannibal beat Warrenton Thursday for the district title.