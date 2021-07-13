The Hannibal Post 55 Freshmen earned the right to play one more game.
Hannibal (4-6) eliminated Pacific Post 320 (5-11-1) from the Ninth District Tournament in losers’ bracket play at Union High School Tuesday.
The win bought Post 55 another game Wednesday against the Union Post 297 Reds, resulting in a 13-3 Union win.
Both Pacific and Hannibal notched one run in the first inning. Post 320 scored again in the second frame, but Hannibal scored twice to pull ahead, 3-2.
Hannibal extended its lead with three runs in the third and two in the fourth.
Post 320 rallied for four runs in the top of the sixth but could not catch up entirely.
“I was proud of the way the boys battled back in the sixth and the seventh, even if we ultimately ended up losing,” Post 320 Manager Nathan Bruns said. “The boys’ energy was infectious, and it’s awesome to see them get behind their teammates as they did. I told them in the huddle after the game that win, lose or draw, nobody can say that we didn’t leave it all out there. Tough way for our season to end, but it’s another summer to remember wearing the purple and white.”
Drew Beffa doubled, singled twice and scored a run.
Andrew Warren singled, walked, stole a base, drove in a run and scored twice.
Beau Anderson and Seth Nowlin each singled and drove in a run.
Trey Kulick walked, was hit by a pitch, stole three bases, scored and drove in a run.
Luke Gerling drove in a run and scored.
Cooper Burrington walked and scored.
Logan Hanna and Nicholas Bennett both drew a walk.
On the mound, Anderson tossed 2.2 innings before handing the ball over to Nowlin the rest of the way.
Anderson allowed six runs on six hits and one walk. He recorded two strikeouts.
“Beau Anderson pitched a solid game for us, threw strikes, and even contributed at the plate as well,” Bruns said. “Really wish we could’ve rewarded him with a W.”
Nowlin struck out four during 3.1 innings pitched, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and no walks.
Hannibal’s Joey Lagemann was the winning pitcher. He struck out seven over five innings and allowed two runs on three hits and two walks.
Post 55 leadoff batter Colby Cook propelled the offense with three hits, a stolen base and a run scored.