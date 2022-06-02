A trio of Hannibal U.S. Elite pitchers shut out the Washington Post 218 Juniors Monday to lead their team to the title in the Washington Memorial Weekend Tournament, 4-0.
Andrew Orscheln, Keaton Anderson and Zach Bates combined for the shutout victory.
For the tournament, the teams split as Washington (4-1) won the Sunday pool game, 10-6.
Hannibal Elite is affiliated with Perfect Game and pulls players from as far away as Columbia.
Orscheln, of Hallsville, pitched the first 5.1 innings, allowing two hits and striking out nine batters for the win.
Anderson, from Kirksville, went two-thirds of an inning, allowing a walk and striking out one.
Bates, of Hickman in Columbia, pitched the final inning, allowing one hit and striking out two.
Washington’s Reagan Kandlbinder went the distance, falling to 1-1 on the season. He allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks. He fanned seven.
Hannibal took the lead with one run in the top of the third and added three more in the fourth. Hannibal outhit Washington for the game, 6-3, and each side was credited with two errors.
Washington’s hits were singles from Kaden Patke, Noah Hendrickson and Ethen Holland.
Will Hoer walked.
Anderson paced the U.S. Elite team with two hits. Bates doubled and Grant McHenry tripled.
John Reiter and Orscheln singled.
Cody Culp, McHenry and Brady Lowe walked.
Lowe stole a base and sacrificed.
Kane Wilson, Bates, McHenry and Lowe scored the runs.
Bates, McHenry, Lowe and Orscheln drove in one run apiece.
Washington opens Ninth District play Wednesday, hosting Sullivan at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field. First pitch is 6 p.m.
Post 218 goes on the road to play Valmeyer, Illinois, at Borsch Park Thursday at 6 p.m.