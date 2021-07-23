Hannibal Post 55 needed both a second chance and a late rally, but managed to take the Ninth District Senior Tournament in the end.
The Post 55 Culp team (14-6) reached the championship round of the tournament after making it through the winners’ bracket unscathed. However, Rhineland Post 147 (13-5) knocked off the winners’ bracket survivors, 6-4, in extra innings Sunday to force an immediate winner-take-all rematch.
Post 55 trailed 3-1 going into the seventh inning of the championship game but posted six runs in its last turn at bat to carry the team to a 7-3 win.
First game
Rhineland needed one extra frame to stay alive, scoring two runs in the top of the eighth to break a 4-4 tie.
Prior to that, Post 147 scored twice in the first inning and twice in the sixth.
Hannibal tallied one run in the second inning, one in the third, one in the fifth and a tying run in the bottom of the seventh.
Trevor Abernathy was one of Rhineland’s heroes late in the contest. After Kenny Hoener led off the eighth inning with a double, Abernathy traded places with him with a double of his own to give Post 147 the lead.
Abernathy came around to score himself on Jon Utley’s sacrifice fly.
Abernathy also singled and walked in the contest.
In addition to being the winning pitcher, Chase McKague also powered the Rhineland offense with a double, two singles and a run scored.
On the mound, McKague tossed 7.2 innings and struck out eight. He allowed four runs (two earned) on nine hits and a walk.
Trent Anderson recorded the final out after McKague reached his pitch limit, earning the save with one strikeout.
Hoener scored an additional run and drove in one.
Parker Anderson singled, scored and drove in a run.
Trent Anderson walked and scored.
Seth Wilkerson was hit by a pitch.
For Hannibal, Garrett Lillard tossed seven innings, striking out three. He was charged with six runs (three earned) on seven hits and three walks.
Brady Jones got the final three outs with one strikeout and no hits or walks allowed.
Drake Dudley went 4-4 at the plate with a triple, three singles, a stolen base, a run scored and an RBI.
Cody Culp singled twice and scored.
Gary Culp and Charlie Culp each doubled and drove in a run.
Mason Tharp singled and scored.
Tanner VanWinkle walked, stole a base and scored.
Second game
In the rematch, Rhineland led 1-0 after one inning and 3-0 after two.
Hannibal got on the scoreboard with one run in the fifth before scoring six in the final inning with its season on the line to capture the tournament title.
VanWinkle was the winning pitcher. In seven innings, he allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out three.
The biggest part of the Hannibal rally came from three back-to-back-to-back doubles.
With one out, Cody Culp, Jack Kirby and Chad Culp each singled with one out. Dudley, Tharp and Charlie Culp ripped off the doubles in succession.
Chad Culp’s single drove in Cody Culp to make it a 3-2 game.
Dudley’s double plated two runs to give Hannibal the lead. Tharp and Charlie Culp’s doubles each extended the lead by one.
A defensive error allowed the final Hannibal run to score.
Dudley, Charlie Culp and Cody Culp ended with two hits apiece.
Charlie Culp had an additional double.
Dudley and Chance Lovett both singled.
Lovett scored twice. Dudley, Tharp, Charlie Culp, Cody Culp and Chad Culp all scored once.
Dudley drove in two runs. Tharp, Charlie Culp and Chad Culp were each credited with one RBI.
Caleb Young and Lovett both drew a walk.
For Post 147, Hoener lasted 6.1 innings on the mound. He allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks.
Trent Anderson tried to close it out, but Hannibal tagged him for four runs on four hits and he left without recording an out.
Ethan Towery got the last two outs after allowing one hit and one unearned run.
Wilderson, McKague, Parker Anderson, Hoener and Utley each singled for Post 147.
McKague, Abernathy and Utley each scored a run. Utley had one RBI.
McKague walked twice. Trent Anderson and Abernathy both walked once.
Utley stole a base.
Hannibal advances to join Washington Post 218, the host team, in the Zone 1 Tournament. Play begins at 3 p.m. Thursday at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School with Post 55 playing Jefferson City Post 5 in the first contest.
Post 218 takes on NEMO Post 6 in the following game at 5:30.