Pacific senior Taylor Hanger flirted with perfection Tuesday.
Hanger came within one strike of completing a perfect game during the Lady Indians’ (3-5, 2-0) 9-0 conference victory against New Haven (2-2, 0-1) Tuesday. Pacific followed up the win with a 15-2 drubbing of St. James (1-5, 0-2) Thursday on Pacific’s senior night.
Pacific-New Haven
Hanger finished with a one-hit shutout and 11 strikeouts.
“Taylor Hanger and Olivia Walker have been exemplary role models and teammates and are having great senior seasons,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said.
Mackenzie Wilson broke up the no-hit bid on a single to left field with two outs and two strikes in the final inning.
“We didn’t put any kind of pressure on them offensively,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “We only had one hit and that came in the seventh inning.”
Pacific staked Hanger to a one-run lead in the third inning before adding two four-run rallies in the sixth and seventh frames.
“Our hitting has been a little slow to get started this season but we had a couple of girls finally break out of their slumps,” Lewis said.
Madison Langenberg pitched for New Haven. In seven complete innings, she allowed nine runs on nine hits and four walks. Langenberg recorded eight strikeouts.
“Our pitcher, Madison Langenberg, pitched really well up until the sixth inning,” Peirick said. “Going into the sixth, we were trailing 1-0. They started hitting the ball in the sixth and carried it into the seventh also.”
The first three hitters in the Pacific batting order each had multi-hit games.
Molly Prichard doubled twice. Trinity Brandhorst and Oliva Walker both doubled and singled.
“Freshman Trinity Brandhorst had another great game at the plate with two hits,” Lewis said of her leadoff hitter. “She has consistently been good for us so far.”
Hanger, Bella Walker and Ilexia Wallace all singled.
Brandhorst, Prichard and both Walkers all scored two runs apiece. Wallace crossed the plate once.
Hanger, Bella Walker, Wallace and Briauna Swinford each walked.
Brandhorst and Bella Walker both stole a base.
Pacific-St. James
Hanger fired another one-hitter, but surrendered two unearned runs. She issued three walks and struck out six.
“She has just really been pitching well,” Lewis said. “She is unflappable in the circle. She is that solid anchor for the whole team. She was also 2-2 at the plate.”
Prichard collected a whopping seven RBIs with two home runs, including a grand slam.
“The first one was a three-run shot that I was sure was going foul, but it caught the foul post and bounced over fair,” Lewis said. “The second, there was no doubt about it. It was a huge left field bomb.”
Brandhorst was a perfect 3-3 at the plate with a double, three runs scored, two stolen bases, a walk and an RBI.
Hanger singled twice and walked twice.
Swinford singled twice, scored a run and drove one in.
Bella Walker singled, walked twice and scored three times.
Jaylynn Miller singled and drove in two runs.
Shelby Kelemen singled and walked with two runs scored and one RBI.
Olivia Walker walked twice, scored twice and drove in a run.
Wallace walked and scored a run.
Conference play continues Tuesday as Pacific goes to St. Clair, which is holding its home games at the Iron Hill Complex this season. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.