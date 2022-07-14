It took a nearly perfect outing for the Union Post 297 Freshmen to force one more game Saturday.
Union (19-4) defeated Washington Post 218 (15-10), 1-0, in the first round of the championship series of the Ninth District Tournament behind a no-hit shutout fired by Peyton Hall.
“We lost to Washington two or three times, but to come back and throw a no-no felt really good,” Hall said.
Hall recorded 11 strikeouts and walked three batters in the contest.
“He got back from vacation last night about 10 p.m., came out and showed up for us and gave us the no-no,” Post 297 Coach Drew Reed said. “The kid was just unbelievable. I thought about pulling him in the seventh and he said, ‘Let me stay in,’ so I said, ‘All right, you got it,’ and the kid ran away with it.”
The game was a 0-0 tie through five innings before Post 297 pushed across the only run in the top of the sixth.
The inning started with a single by Sam Calkins, who then advanced to second on a balk.
Hall laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Calkins over to third, where he scored on an RBI groundout from Brody Sitzes.
“All in all, really well-played games and we have to give Union credit,” Washington Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said. “They shut us down. We had a couple balls that if they got down, it would have been a whole different story.”
Post 218 threatened to tie the score in the bottom of the seventh inning after Braxtyn Frankenberg reached on a walk. His courtesy runner, Jacob Vondera, then stole second base and moved up to third with only one out on a dropped third strike.
Hall struck out the last two batters to leave Vondera stranded.
“I just kept my cool,” Hall said. “That’s how you’ve got to do it. That last strikeout on the high and outside corner — it felt awesome.”
Post 218 had a slight opening in the final at-bat on a pitch low and outside that looked like a potential passed ball. However, catcher Kasey Griffin was able to make a lead-saving block to preserve the shutout.
“Thank you, Kasey Griffin, for stopping the ball that almost cost us the game,” Hall said.
Post 297 amassed eight hits in the contest, led by a pair of singles apiece from Hall, Trenton Kossmann and Klay Muser.
Griffin and Calkins had one single apiece.
Griffin also reached on a walk and was hit by a pitch.
Parker Schrader was hit by a pitch.
Muser stole a base.
For Post 218, Andrew Elbert tossed five innings and allowed one run on seven hits and a walk with two strikeouts.
Charlie Gildehaus pitched the last two innings. He allowed no runs and just one hit.
Post 218 runners to reach on a walk included Frankenberg, Cohen Jasper and Lane Mallinckrodt.
Brody O’Hanlon, Jasper and Vondera each stole a base.
The tournament concluded with a winner-take-all championship game immediately following this contest, which was also won by Union.
Post 297 opens the state tournament Wednesday in Lathrop at 8 p.m. against Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626.
Post 218, which also qualifies for the state tournament as the district runner-up, plays Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. against Ste. Genevieve Post 150.