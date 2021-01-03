Helping his team to a perfect league record, Union senior Evan Hall was named the Four Rivers Conference boys soccer player of the year.
Hall, a defender, netted seven goals with four assists for 18 points. Two of his goals were game winners.
Union had five players named to the FRC first team.
Also honored were:
• Goalkeeper Ian Meyer;
• Luke Smith;
• Diego Orozco; and
• Will Herbst.
Pacific had four players on the first team. Pacific’s first-team selections were:
• Jacob Sauvage;
• Gavin Bukowsky;
• Blake Bearden; and
• Cade Bell.
Sullivan and St. Clair each had one first-team pick.
Representing Sullivan was Collin Farrell. Zach Browne was St. Clair’s first-team pick.
Making the second team were Union’s Daniel Thwing, Pacific’s Sam Knotts, Sullivan’s Jacob Brooks, Charlie Lohden and Kaleb White, and St. Clair’s Collin Thacker and Joey Rego.
Union went 18-4-1 overall, 6-0 in the Four Rivers Conference.
Pacific was second with a 3-2 mark. Both St. Clair and Sullivan won one league game.