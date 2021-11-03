Pacific will send two runners on to state this year.
The Indians’ cross country team finished eighth in the boys race Saturday at the Class 4 District 1 meet in Hillsboro, earning 221 points. In the girls race, Pacific placed 12th with 302 points.
Senior Collin Haley and junior Nick Hunkins both placed in the top 30 individually to earn their way into the state meet, to be held this coming Friday at Gans Creek in Columbia.
“Pacific is proud to advance two of our young men to the MSHSAA Class 4 State Cross Country meet through one of the fastest districts in the state,” Head Coach Lindsay Lee said. “We had many standout performances, especially among our boys team. They have all persevered through a season of adversity, and the Pacific coaches’ staff is very proud of all our athletes.”
The Class 4 boys state race takes place at 9 a.m.
Boys
Festus senior Jacob Meyers led all runners in the event with a time of 15:52.82, helping the Tigers to finish at the top of the team standings with 31 points.
Haley led all Pacific runners, placing 19th overall in 17:28.33.
Hunkins finished just ahead of the state cut in 29th place in 17:47.99.
Also running for Pacific were senior Ben Brunjes (47th, 18:43.72), freshman Dylan Stout (53rd, 18:51.64), junior Noah Carrico (73rd, 19:48.76), junior Joseph Gebel (92nd, 20:54.5) and sophomore Luke Wade (99th, 21:25.86).
Hillsboro was the team runner-up with 103 points, followed by Ladue (108), Farmington (114), Chaminade (121), Clayton (193), De Soto (219), Cape Girardeau Central (245), Rockwood Summit (267), Windsor (293), University City (300), Perryville (364), North County (392), Vianney (414), Affton (486) and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience (513).
Girls
Rockwood Summit freshman Reese Martin won the district in 19:48.84. Her Lady Falcons scored 64 points to finish as the top team.
Senior Katie Prada was the first Pacific runner to finish, placing 41st in 21:54.12.
Senior Riley Vaughn was next for the Lady Indians in 63rd place in 23:17.99.
Pacific’s remaining runners were junior Carly Vaughn (68th, 23:45.86), sophomore Rhyan Murphy (69th, 23:49.86), junior Amber Graf (73rd, 24:13.31) and junior Lauren Jackson (94th, 26:15.24).
Farmington took second in the team standings with 76 points. Clayton (115) and Festus (135) also qualified for the state meet.
Other team scores included De Soto (139), John Burroughs (153), Hillsboro (156), Westminster Christian Academy (213), Ladue (220), Cape Girardeau Notre Dame (246), Cape Girardeau Central (251), Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience (336), Windsor (416) and Affton (437).
Coach
Lee was promoted to the head coach for the cross country program after starting the season as the team’s assistant coach.
Vincent Bingham, who was named the new head coach of both the cross country and track programs in the offseason, has been dealing with a health concern.
“Our hope is that he comes back and coaches track in the spring,” Activities Director Blair Thompson said. “We will get through the season and then reevaluate after that.”