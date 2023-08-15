Athletes from two area gyms, Planet Gymnastics and Ohana Gymnastics (Fitness Made Fun) recently competed in state events.
At the Missouri Optional State Championships held earlier this year, Planet Gymnastics had 12 competitors while Ohana Gymnastics/Fitness Made Fun had two.
Planet Gymanstics had an all-around state champion in Rachel Hensley. A Level 9, 15B (age group) athlete, Hensley scored 36.875 to win the all-around title. She also won the beam (9.325) and floor (9.25) state titles and tied for first in the vault (9.5).
Sophie Gerling, in Level 8, 17-Over, was third in the all-around at 34.8. She placed third in the bars (8.1), beam (8.75) and floor (8.975) and fourth in vault (8.975).
Aubrey Mallinckrodt (Level 6, 10) and Michaela Vawter (Level 9, 15A) each placed eighth in all-around.
Mallinckrodt had a 35.75 score with a best finish of fourth (9.475) in bars. Vawter finished at 34.35 overall with a fourth-place finish on the beam (8.95).
Other Planet Gymnastics competitors were Keylee Bailey (10th in Level 6, 13A), Madeleine Jensen (11th in Level 8, 15), Abby Cushman (11th in Level 6, 14-Over), Payton Julius (13th in Level 7, 12B), Vivian Kessler (13th in Level 7, 12A), Kate Kimminau (13th in Level 9, 14), Piper Tolle (18th in Level 6, 12A) and Rilynn Kania (18th in Level 6, 11B)
For Ohana, Lilly Kate Bradley placed second in all-around at Level 6, 11B, recording a score of 36.9. She won the floor exercise at 9.65 and was second on bars at 9.325.
Sophie Weber finished ninth in the all-around (35.625) in Level 7, 14. Her best event was bars, where she was eighth at 8.875.
Additionally, Hunter Roetheli (Level 4, 9) of Ohana Gymnastics/Fitness Made Fun, competed in the AAU State Boys Meet March 19. He placed sixth in all-around with a second-place vault finish and fourth on mushroom.
Editor’s note — Representatives from the two area clubs contacted the Missourian. This does not include area residents who competed for clubs located outside the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.