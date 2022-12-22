Two of the three Pacific Lady Indians wrestlers left with top-five finishes Friday at the Ft. Zumwalt East Invitational.
Dani Gullet was the 145-pound champion of the tournament and teammate Zoe Fisher ranked fifth at 125 pounds.
With one of the smaller rosters, Pacific was limited to just 50 team points, ranking 16th at the event.
Marquette (198), Holt (173.5), St. Clair (155), Ft. Zumwalt North (141) and Wright City (130) were the top five schools in the team standings.
Gullet won all three of her matches at the event by pin. She defeated Pattonville’s Jordane Hale (4:00) and Brentwood’s Makenzie Hamilton (1:25) to reach the final round where she pinned St. Clair’s Hannah Thacker (3:18).
Fisher suffered her only loss in the quarterfinals, a 6-3 decision in favor of Parkway West’s Ella Childress.
Fisher started with a pin of Mehlville’s Eldina Porca (1:04) to advance to the quarterfinals. Coming out of that loss, Fisher pinned her last two opponents, Pattonville’s Makayla Gordon (2:54) and Ft. Zumwalt East’s Savannah Bateman (reported as 0:00).
Marissa Johnson (190) was the third Pacific wrestler at the event. She ranked second in her division’s Consolation A bracket.
After an initial loss to Marquette’s Amariyah Dabney (0:23), Johnson scored back-to-back pins over Marshall’s Teagan Beach (1:24) and Ft. Zumwalt North’s Mikala Ball (1:45).
St. Clair’s Liberty McKenzie was able to pin Johnson (2:55) in the Consolation A final.
The next scheduled competition for the Lady Indians occurs after the new year, a tournament at Marshall on Saturday, Jan. 7.
