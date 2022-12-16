For the second day in a row, the Pacific Lady Indians placed all three wrestlers in the top eight at a tournament.
Pacific scored 40.5 points Saturday and ranked 11th out of 16 teams at the Rolla Noel Tough as Nails Tournament.
Lebanon was the team winner with a whopping 401 points. Rolla, the runner-up, finished with 249 points.
Also making the top five were Southern Boone (204), Waynesville (198) and Blair Oaks (152).
Owensville was also at the tournament. The Dutchgirls ranked sixth with 128 points.
Dani Gullet (145 pounds) finished second in her weight class to lead the Pacific contingent. Zoe Fisher (130) finished fourth and Marissa Johnson (190) ranked eighth.
Gullet won each of her first four bouts to reach the championship round where Lebanon’s Bailey Joiner won by pin in 1:23.
Gullet won her first two matches by pin against Owensville’s McKenzy Echols (1:33) and West Plains’ Kyra Roberson (1:47). She then scored major decisions over Blair Oaks’ Sam Lage (16-2) and Rolla’s Serenity Tilford (9-1).
Fisher advanced to the semifinals with pins over Branson’s Sarah King (3:41) and Osage’s Kamill Burch (1:11) before falling to Jefferson City’s Alexis Dunwiddie by a 16-0 technical fall.
In the third-place match, Branson’s King attained revenge by pinning Fisher in 0:29.
Johnson wrestled to a 1-4 record, winning her first match of the day by pin over Rolla’s Kaylee Reigel (1:44).
Pacific wrestles on its home mats Tuesday with a boys-girls tri-meet against Webster Groves and Parkway West at 6 p.m.
