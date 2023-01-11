Pacific freshman Dani Gullet earned her second tournament title of the season Saturday.
Gullet was the winner of the 145-pound bracket at the Marshall Girls Wrestling Tournament.
The Lady Indians scored 24 points and finished 11th in the team standings.
Wright City won the team title with 144 points. Brookfield (125.5), Fulton (87), Marshall (71) and Gallatin (50) rounded out the top five.
Gullet holds a 20-3 record on the season with wins in the Marshall and Ft. Zumwalt East Tournaments, a runner-up finish at the Rolla “Tough as Nails” Tournament and a third-place win at the Union Tournament.
Saturday, she swept a round-robin bracket in her weight class with wins over Macon’s Alexa Martinez (1:34), Gallatin’s Karydon Jones (8-0 major decision), Boonville’s Emma Pritchett (5:04) and Wright City’s Lauren Ritter (7-2 decision).
Zoe Fisher (125 pounds) ranked third for Pacific at the tournament and Marissa Johnson (170) placed ninth.
Fisher went 2-2 in a round-robin format, pinning Macon’s Addisyn Warren (1:45) and Marshall’a Emmi Boling (0:51).
The 170-pound bracket featured two five-girl pools. Johnson was shut out in four rounds of pool matches before ending with a pin of Marshall’s Marelia Andrade-Gonzales (5:45) in the ninth-place bout.
The Four Rivers Conference Tournaments are taking place Tuesday in St. Clair.
