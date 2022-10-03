Two New Haven varsity girls cross country runners were among the top 10 Wednesday at the St. James Invitational.
Sydney Grubb ran to sixth place with a time of 23:08.20. Janelle Cronin was eighth overall in 23:13.30.
“I was very pleased with how my two female runners did,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “Both had nice times on a hilly course and finished in the top 10.”
They were the only New Haven girls to compete in the varsity race.
Pacific and Steelville each scored 35 points in the team standings with Pacific getting the sixth-runner tiebreaker.
Leading New Haven’s varsity boys was Jose Romo-Vazquez, who placed 23rd in 19:57.80.
Andrew Rethemeyer ran 26th in 20:18.
Ryan Steinbeck placed 37th with a time of 20:18.
David Otten and Lewis Wray placed 44th and 45th, respectively, with times of 21:34.20 and 21:42.
Rounding out the New Haven varsity boys were Chase Patterson (56th in 23:37.20) and Michael McFerrin (58th in 23:43.60).
In the team standings, the Shamrocks were sixth among eight schools with 140 points.
Steelville won the team title with 47 points while Pacific was second at 51.
“I felt the boys could have run better,” Tucker said. “At this point of the season, we are struggling with running consistently. One meet we run fast and then the next we are slower. I don’t think the course was the issue yesterday, more our overall effort.”
New Haven is slated to compete again in the Hermann Invitational next Tuesday.
