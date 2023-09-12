Small but successful.
New Haven placed both of its girls runners in the top 20 Saturday at the Linn Invitational.
Sydney Grubb was 11th overall with a time of 22:17.29. Janelle Cronin placed 20th in 23:46.59. Both claimed medals.
On the boys side, New Haven ran two athletes in the varsity race.
Ryan Steinbeck was 38th with a time of 20:13.48.
Michael McFerrin placed 73rd in 24:07.26.
“I was very happy with how our runners performed at Linn,” New Haven Head Coach Wendy Scheer said. “All of them improved on their times from the week before. Senior Sydney Grubb, junior Ryan Steinbeck, and freshman Ethan Hale all ran personal records.”
In the girls race, Fulton’s Emery Mayfield was the individual winner with a time of 19:00.53.
Fulton claimed the team title with 47 points. Owensville was second at 66 while Eldon took third with 87 points.
Eldon’s Nathan Reynolds was the individual champion in 16:51.1.
Elsberry won the team title with 52 points. Owensville and New Bloomfield both scored 77 points with Owensville winning on the tiebreaker.
“We now have about a two-week break coming up, so we have some time to do some solid training before our next races at Belle and Gans Creek,” Scheer said. “I’m looking forward to building on this weekend’s performances and seeing what they can do in a couple of weeks.”
