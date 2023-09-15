Despite spotting St. James two runs in the first inning, the Pacific softball Lady Indians bounced back to win Tuesday, 6-2.
Pacific (3-2, 1-1) took the Four Rivers Conference win on the road at St. James (2-3, 1-1) after scoring three runs in the third inning, one in the fourth and two in the seventh.
“We were a little slow to get going in that game and St. James has a good pitcher in (Alexus) Freeman,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said. “She also hits the ball well and came out swinging the bat.”
Ellie Groom took the win on the mound for Pacific, pitching six shutout innings in relief with eight strikeouts, two walks and two hits allowed.
Brooke Bearden started in the circle and allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit, two walks and one strikeout in the first inning.
“We started Brooke Bearden in the circle for the first time this season,” Lewis said. “She has been dealing with some rotator cuff irritation but has been feeling a little better as of late so we started her to see how she did for an inning. She was a little rusty and her control wasn’t perfect but for a first outing after not pitching since the beginning of July, she did well. Ellie came in to pitch in the second inning and did a great job of shutting them down the rest of the game.”
Pacific gained three hits, singles from Jaylynn Miller, Trinity Brandhorst and Groom.
Ashlynn Young walked twice.
Brandhorst, Bearden, McKenna Lay and Taylin Linenweber each drew one walk.
Brandhorst stole three bases. Young stole twice. Bearden and Lay added one steal apiece.
Young and Brandhorst each scored two runs. Groom and Bearden both stole once.
Groom, Lay and Miller were each credited with a run batted in.
Freeman pitched seven innings and allowed six runs (three earned) on three hits and six walks. She recorded 17 strikeouts.
Freeman also posted two of the three St. James hits in the contest, a double and a single, scored and drove in a run.
Sarah Rector singled and stole a base.
Karen Goodin walked, stole a base and scored.
The Lady Indians continued league play Thursday against St. Clair and will next take the field Saturday at the Owensville Tournament.
