Despite spotting St. James two runs in the first inning, the Pacific softball Lady Indians bounced back to win Tuesday, 6-2.

Pacific (3-2, 1-1) took the Four Rivers Conference win on the road at St. James (2-3, 1-1) after scoring three runs in the third inning, one in the fourth and two in the seventh.

