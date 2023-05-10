East Central College’s softball Falcons saw their season come to an end Saturday in Kirkwood.
Missouri State University-West Plains (9-22) stopped the Falcons (16-24) in a NJCAA Division II Region 16 losers’ bracket contest, 3-1.
Updated: May 10, 2023 @ 10:34 pm
“Overall, we played pretty well, but sometimes, pretty well isn’t quite good enough,” East Central Head Coach Brad Wallach said about his team’s regional tournament.
The Grizzlies scored the game’s first two runs with one in the bottom of the first and another in the third.
Each side scored once in the fourth.
MSU-West Plains outhit the Falcons, 7-3. The Grizzlies also made one error.
East Central’s offensive standout was Lexi Lewis (Washington), who had all three hits. She also stole three bases and scored the lone run.
“Except for Lexi Lewis, we couldn’t get anything going offensively,” Wallach said. “Lexi, however, was a one-girl wrecking crew, going 3-3, stealing three bases, and scoring our only run. She was pretty much all of our offense that game.”
Hannah Jarvis (Potosi) and Ryan Stutzman (New Haven) both walked.
Taylor Hanger (Pacific) pitched for East Central, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks. She struck out seven.
“Taylor pitched well again and we played great defense,” Wallach said.
Annabelle Hitt was the winning pitcher, going seven innings while allowing an unearned run on two hits, two walks and 10 strikeouts.
Mackenzie Massey paced the Grizzlies with three hits, two stolen bases, two runs and one RBI.
Madalyn Ivy had two hits and one RBI. Lexy Bridges had one hit, one RBI and stole two bases.
MSU-West Plains lost in the next game to Mineral Area College, 10-5.
Host St. Louis Community College won the regional title.
