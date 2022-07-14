Union Post 297 Freshmen hurler Kasey Griffin spun a two-hit gem Friday to clinch a spot in the state tournament.
Union (18-4) defeated Pacific Post 320 (15-9), 10-0, in six innings for the losers’ bracket final of the Ninth District Tournament at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Post 320, the No. 3 seed in the tournament, handed No. 2 Union its only loss of the week Wednesday in the winners’ bracket semifinals.
Both Post 297, the eventual district tournament champions, and the runners-up, Washington Post 218, advanced to play in the freshmen division state tournament, starting Wednesday in Lathrop.
The fifth inning was the big one for Post 297. After scoring once in the second inning, the score stood at 1-0 until Union broke loose for an eight-run rally.
Union then plated the game-ending run with nobody out in the bottom of the sixth.
In six innings pitched, Griffin struck out eight batters and issued just one walk on top of the two hits he surrendered.
Leadoff batter Justin Barstow paced the offense with three singles, a stolen base and two runs scored.
Griffin doubled and singled.
Connor Curnutte singled twice, scored and drove in two runs.
Trenton Kossmann, Sam Calkins, Brody Sitzes, Alec Coombs, Parker Schrader and Zach Voss all singled.
Additional runs were scored by Kossmann, Sitzes, Jake Browne, Schrader and Voss.
Kossmann, Calkins, Coombs, Schrader and Voss were each credited with a run batted in.
Calkins walked twice. Ethan Curnutte and Sitzes each drew a walk.
Ryan Stowe stole two bases.
For Post 320, James Imus started on the mound. He pitched four innings and allowed six runs (three earned) on nine hits and three walks.
Troy Murphy pitched the rest of the way, allowing four runs (one earned) in one inning pitched on four hits and one walk.
The two hits for Post 320 were a double by Gavin Lane and single by Ethan Holzmark.
Conner Mooney reached on a walk.
The loss ended the season for Post 320, who became the third team eliminated by Union in the Ninth District Tournament.
Post 297 next plays Wednesday at 8 p.m. against host Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 in the first round of the state tournament in Lathrop.