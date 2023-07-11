Not even a baseball to the ankle could slow down Kasey Griffin.
The Union Post 297 hurler was hit by a pitch in the top of the first Thursday, but recovered to pitch a one-hit shutout as Union moved into Saturday’s Ninth District Junior Legion Tournament championship series.
“What Kasey did last night was amazing,” Post 297 Manager Drew Reed said. “He came out, level-headed, fired up and ready to compete for his team. That was just an outing you need from your guy in games like this.”
Of the 22 batters Griffin faced, he struck out 12 of them. The only blemish to the game was a fly ball to right field in the opening inning which dropped after the fielder lost the ball in the lights.
“He’s been my No. 1 all year and also a guy you can’t have out of your lineup,” Reed said. “He pitched with confidence knowing he has a group of guys playing for each other.”
Washington Post 218 Manager Eric Voelkerding said Griffin took charge.
“Their pitcher came out and was dealing and we couldn’t get anything rolling,” Voelkerding said. “That’s baseball. It wasn’t your day, you tip your cap, and you turn the page.”
Union (13-3-1) now has clear sailing for another week of baseball. By reaching Saturday’s championship series, Post 297 has qualified for next week’s Zone 1 Tournament and could end up hosting the event if it can win the district title.
“We for sure go to (the) zone, but just as a coaching staff and a team, I always make sure we just take it one game at a time,” Reed said. “Our goal is still winning the district championship.”
Post 218 (17-8) now has some work to do to join Union. Washington needs to win its Friday game against either Pacific Post 320 or St. Peters Post 313 to reach the championship series.
Washington’s pitching pair Thursday held Union to five hits.
Ryan Williams started and took the loss. Over 4.1 innings, he allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits, five walks and one hit batter. He struck out two.
Lane Kohlbusch pitched the final 2.2 innings, allowing a walk.
Union did all of its damage in two innings. Post 297 scored four times in the fourth and once in the fifth.
Braden Pracht and Connor Curnutte both doubled. Peyton Hall, Ethan Curnutte and Alec Coombs singled.
Pracht drew two walks. Hall, Connor Curnutte, Ardell Young and Avery Young each walked once. Griffin was hit by a pitch.
Trent Kossmann added a crucial sacrifice bunt the fourth.
“Just good two-strike hitting and being ready for the fastball,” Reed said. “It was just good hitting all around. I have to give more credit to Trent Kossmann. He got the bunt down for us when it was huge late in the game.”
Ardell Young stole two bases. Hall had one steal.
Connor Curnutte scored twice. Hall, Ardell Young and Avery Young scored once.
Hall and Ethan Curnutte each had two RBIs.
“We had great defense all night, and I thought we put together some great at-bats against a good pitcher,” Reed said. “We just stayed process-oriented and wanted to compete every pitch and every inning. We knew that Washington was not going to give up and take anything we give them so, we knew we had to keep applying pressure and play hard.”
Reed praised his batters, who had Williams at 86 pitches in the middle of the fifth inning.
“Our hitters did an amazing job working counts, having good two-strike hitting, and big hits when it counted,” Reed said.
Kossmann contributed defensively as well.
“Kossmann had a huge bunt, an opposite-field out that advanced the runner, and great picks at first,” Reed said.
“Pracht, after showing him a few things, has been a hot bat in my lineup and a stud behind the plate for me all summer,” Reed said. “It was a great team win against a really good Washington team.”
Washington’s hit was a double by Colton Carrier. That ball was lost in the lights and hit with no fielder in the vicinity.
