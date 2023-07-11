Not even a baseball to the ankle could slow down Kasey Griffin.

The Union Post 297 hurler was hit by a pitch in the top of the first Thursday, but recovered to pitch a one-hit shutout as Union moved into Saturday’s Ninth District Junior Legion Tournament championship series.

