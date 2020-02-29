Could the MSHSAA Wrestling Championships have gone much better for the Washington High School program?
Washington brought six wrestlers to the event in Columbia last weekend with three earning state meals.
That included Washington’s first-ever girls medalist, fourth-place finisher Mia Reed.
Two of Washington’s three boys earned medals in the Class 3 event. Senior Chris Griesenauer placed fourth in the 220-pound class while sophomore Gavin Holtmeyer was sixth at 285 pounds.
“A big take away from this weekend is that we are improving and I can tell you now that we will have multiple girls on the podium as well as boys next year,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “It’s a good time to be a wrestling Blue Jay.”
All six of Washington’s qualifiers, three girls and three boys, won at least one match in the state meet.
Washington was the area’s top team finisher in both girls and Class 3 boys. In the one-class girls standings, Washington scored 25.5 points to finish 22nd, between Staley (27) and a four-team tie for 23rd as Excelsior Springs, Fulton, Hickman and Platte County each scored 24 points.
Harrisonville was the state winner with 76 points.
In the Class 3 boys standings, Washington scored 29 points to finish 23rd, between Windsor (30) and Pacific (23).
Neosho won the state title with 163.5 points.
“It was definitely and up-and-down weekend for us,” Ohm said. “As a team, we go in taking everything one match and one day at a time, so getting all six through to Friday was great and exactly what we expected. Friday started a little rough for us when we lost Collin (Muller) and Halaina (O’Bryant) but we got a good pick up with Mia and Gavin advancing to the semifinals.”
Reed Places Fourth
A year ago, Mia Reed finished one win short of the medal stand (only four earned medals in the 12-wrestler brackets).
This year, the 110-pound junior won three of her five matches to reach the medal stand.
“Mia became not only our first girls state medalist, but our first ever academic all-state wrestler as well,” Ohm said. “Mia does everything right and you can see that by the results of not only wrestling but in her running career. I don’t think Mia wrestled her best this weekend and may have left some wins on the mat, but she clearly separated he herself from so many. That Mia not at her best is still top four in the state is impressive and scary for all those girls out there to know that Mia has one more year with us.”
Reed opened with a 15-0 technical fall (4:55) against Carrollton’s Aiva Mayer.
In the quarterfinals, Reed pinned Lindbergh’s Kaylin Hornfield in 4:41.
State runner-up Lilly Brower of Excelsior Springs pinned Reed in 3:35 in the semifinals.
Rebounding, Reed won a 3-0 decision over Fulton’s Rylee Baker in Saturday morning’s wrestlebacks. Baker finished fifth.
Ashlynn Loechner of Lebanon pinned Reed in 0:56 in the third-place bout.
Reed’s state medal gives her two in two sports. She won a medal in cross country and has won past track state medals.
“Mia has competed in two seasons and two sports so far this year and has become a state medalist in both,” Ohm said. “If she continues to perform she will become a state medalist in three different sports this school year and I don’t know how often that has happened, but I can guarantee you that it is very, very infrequent in high school athletics.”
Two Boys Medal
Griesenauer and Holtmeyer took much different paths, but both ended up on the medal stand at the end of the event.
Griesenauer lost his opening match and fought back through the wrestlebacks. Holtmeyer won his first two bouts to reach the semifinals and assure himself of a medal.
Branson’s Christian Berumen posted an 8-5 decision over Griesenauer Thursday to open the event. Griesenauer came back later that day to pin Platte County’s Jesse Schillinger in 2:42 to move into Friday’s matches.
Needing to win to stay in the event, Griesenauer pinned his way to the medal rounds. He knocked out Lincoln Prep’s Louis Moten in 4:37 and pinned Marshfield’s Eli Steffen in 1:27.
In Saturday’s first match, Griesenauer pinned Farmington’s Rothman Harris in 4:54.
In the third-place match, Justin Mowry of St. Charles pinned Griesenauer in 2:26.
Griesenauer finished the season at 37-12.
“I cant say enough about how great of a meet Chris had,” said Ohm. “He lost a tough first-round match and a lot of seniors would of just been disappointed and gave up, but not only did he not give up, he pinned his next four opponents to reach the third-place match and that just does not happen very often. Chris deserves everything he earned this weekend and it was a great way to end his career.”
Holtmeyer, a junior, opened with a 6-2 decision against Hazelwood East’s Demarco Moore.
Starting Friday, Holtmeyer advanced to the semifinals with a 4-1 Tiebreaker 1 decision against Willard’s Chris Gehring.
In the semifinals, eventual state champion Landon Porter of De Soto pinned Holtmeyer in 1:20.
Grain Valley’s Donovan McBride, the fourth-place finisher, pinned Holtmeyer in 2:11. In the fifth-place match, Grandview’s Mario Quezada pinned Holtmeyer in 1:25.
For the season, Holtmeyer went 37-13. His only state losses were to other medalists.
“Gavin, only being a sophomore in his second-ever year of wrestling, continues to surprise people and put in a great meet. If people are still sleeping on Gavin, they really need to watch more wrestling. He is now a two-time qualifier and one-time medalist with two more years to go. Whether you agree or not, I can tell you now that Gavin will continue to find his way to the podium each February and it will continue to be a step higher on that podium. His potential is unreal.”
Washington’s Girls
Allison Meyer (115), who finished a match away from the medals last season, had the same thing happen this year.
Meyer, a junior, won two of her four state bouts and reached the third-round wrestlebacks. She was 38-5 overall.
“Wrestling at state is a lot of being good at the right time and place, and sometimes that works against us as well,” Ohm said. “It was frustrating to see some young ladies on the podium and Allison not there when she dominated them all through the year, but that’s the way state goes and we live with it and move on.”
Meyer opened with a 3:17 pin win against Earthis Pascua of Lindbergh.
In the quarterfinals, she was pinned by Harrisonville’s Chloe Herrick in 2:46. Herrick was the state runner-up.
Meyer knocked out Francis Howell Central’s Sophie Tran by a pin in 3:31.
Staley’s Lexi Hatfield, who finished sixth, won a 7-2 decision against Meyer in the bubble round.
Halaina O’Bryant (135) wedged a medical forfeit win against Lebanon’s Quincy Glendenning between losses to Lawson’s Savanna McCutchen (16-10 decision) and St. Clair’s Makayla Johnson (3:54 pin).
A senior, O’Bryant ended the season at 30-12.
Muller Wins Once
Washington’s other male wrestler, Collin Muller (182) pinned Capital City’s Hurley Jacobs in 1:29. He lost his other two matches. Callen Morley of Ladue pinned Muller in the opening round in 2:46. Chris Butts of Windsor pinned Muller in 1:51. Butts, who placed fourth, also defeated Muller in the district tournament.
Muller, a senior, was 31-18 this season.