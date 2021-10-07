The Blue Jays are coming home off a Week 6 victory.
It’s homecoming week at Washington in Week 7, and the football Jays (3-3, 1-2) are returning to Scanlan Stadium with their record back to even after a 29-14 road win at Wentzville Liberty (2-4, 1-2) this past Friday in GAC Central action.
Washington extended its run of success against the Eagles with a victory for the third year in a row.
The Blue Jays found the end zone once in each period while limiting Liberty to one score per half in the victory.
“Friday we took a step in the right direction to playing really good defense,” Washington Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “Other than two breakdowns defensively, we played our best game.”
Stats
Washington tucked away another game with more than 300 rushing yards, adding all four scores in the ground game.
“(Our) offense continued to be able to control the line of scrimmage and the clock,” Heflin said. “We were able to make plays when we needed to. Cam (Millheiser) did a great job of putting us into the right calls and moving the chains.”
Millheiser, the Washington quarterback, led all rushers with 102 yards and two scores on 15 carries.
Evan Gaither rushed for 90 yards and a score on 18 carries.
Landon Boston picked up 66 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries.
Devon Deckelman gained 56 yards on 12 carries and ran in a two-point conversion. Deckelman, also the team’s kicker, made good on the extra point on each of the other three bonus downs.
“The two-point conversion was a bad snap that bounced right to Devon, and he just beat them to the end zone,” Heflin said.
Millheiser completed one pass on two attempts, an 11-yard toss to tight end Ryan Jostes.
On defense, junior Trevor Buhr, already a three-year starter at defensive end, surpassed the program record for career sacks.
Buhr led the team in tackles on the night with six, including two tackles for a loss and one sack.
“Trevor had a good game on the line,” Heflin said. “He had tied the record last week. He had 19 coming into the season. He and Mark Hensley dominated the line of scrimmage on defense. They both had really good nights.”
Hensley was in on four stops, including two tackles for a loss.
Aden Pecka made four tackles and an interception.
Other tacklers included Casey Olszowka (five), Boston (four), Wyatt Sneed (three), Luke Johnson (two), Millheiser (two), Mason Bennett (one), Gaither (one) and Sam Rost (one sack).
Homecoming
For homecoming week, the Blue Jays are hosting Francis Howell North (1-5, 0-3) this coming Friday in another conference matchup.
After a 34-29 win over Oakville in Week 1, the Knights have lost five games in a row. In Week 5, Wentzville Liberty topped Howell North, 28-6.
Although the teams have played each other every year since 2012, this is just the second consecutive season for the Knights in the GAC Central after swapping places with Timberland in 2020, moving the Wolves into the GAC South.
District standings
Washington currently holds the No. 4 seed in Class 5 District 4 with 29.83 points.
If the season ended with the current standings, Washington would open the postseason at No. 3 seed Battle (3-2, 35.2) in Week 10.
Holt (6-0, 53.17) continues to lead the district, followed by No. 2 seed Helias Catholic (5-1, 46.48).
Wentzville Liberty (27.84) and Capital City (0-6, 15.33) round out the district leaderboard.