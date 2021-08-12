Year two of Paul Day’s run with Pacific football got started Monday.
Day reported 48 players came out of the team to start the year.
Pacific is coming off a 2-6 season but accomplished the goal of being a better team at the end of the season last year than it was at the start, as evidenced by a playoff victory in Week 10 at Windsor.
The squad returns seven starters on offense and four on defense.
The Indians return four starters from the offensive line this season.
They are seniors Ted Toney and Matt Kristopeit and juniors Cade Martin and Blake McKay.
Sophomore quarterback Luke Meyer returns after winning the starting job as a freshman last year.
Meyer has a couple of senior options to hand off to in the backfield, including Matt Austin, who ran for 976 yards in 2020, and Makai Parton, who returns to Pacific after spending his junior season at Lutheran North.
Parton scored a touchdown on both sides of the ball for the Crusaders in six games last year and also ran in four two-point conversions.
Pacific has new faces around the practice fields to start the fall season with Vincent Bingham taking over the cross country team, Joe Brammeier as the new head coach of the volleyball team and Steve Smith now in charge of boys soccer.
Also returning to practice Monday were head coach Tonya Lewis’ softball squad and head coach Rob Schimsa’s girls golf team.