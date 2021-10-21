One more shot.
St. Francis Borgia Regional hosts Carnahan Friday in an attempt to finish the regular season with a football victory. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“Right now, we have to play a perfect game to get our first win,” Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said. “We’ve got to stop making mistakes. We aren’t good enough to overcome five-yard penalties. We’ll go back and try to find a way. We’ll do our very best to get our first win.”
The Knights (0-8) fell last Friday at home to Hillsboro, 50-0, in the most recent setback.
“As a coach, you look for the little things,” Gildehaus said. “I thought we did several things well. There were many positives in this game we’ll try to build upon.”
Despite the record, the Knights are ranked fifth among six teams in Class 2 District 2. Borgia has 27.48 points to rank 10.03 points in front of fellow winless team Cuba.
Lutheran St. Charles and Duchesne, both 6-2, are fighting for the top spot. Lutheran St. Charles has 49.96 points to 44.38 for Duchesne.
Grandview of Hillsboro is third at 5-3, 38.49. Hermann (3-5, 33.16) holds fourth and would host Borgia in Week 10 should everything stay the same at this time next week.
And that brings us back to Carnahan. The Cougars (4-2) have not played since winning 58-20 over Roosevelt Oct. 9. Although Carnahan has a 4-2 record, it has only played four games this season. The record includes a forfeit loss to St. Joseph Lafayette and a win over Soldan last week.
Carnahan also has wins over Dupo, Illinois, and Gateway. It has lost to Vashon.
Tarell Gray Jr. is the team’s quarterback, and he’s completed 28 of 57 attempts for 380 yards, seven touchdowns and an interception.
Tajai Lopes is the top rusher with 27 carries for 209 yards and five touchdowns. Carlo Holmes has gained 191 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns. Kamron Long has run 10 times for 114 yards.
Jaylen Politte is the top receiver with 14 catches for 193 yards and two touchdowns. Keith Hudson III has caught 10 passes for 132 yards and two scores.
Since the program was started in 1960, Borgia has never gone winless in a season. In 1960, it went 1-6-1 against a combination of varsity and junior varsity opponents.
Hillsboro
Borgia struggled to get anything going against the Hawks after the opening drive.
Borgia moved into Hillsboro territory and had a first down before taking two illegal procedure calls in a row. The Hawks then got a Jaxin Patterson interception, which went for a touchdown but was moved back on a holding call during the return.
“We got three first downs in a row,” Gildehaus said. “That’s what our game plan was. We thought it would be difficult to run on them. We tried to mix in traps. We did well. They had tremendous speed. Their linebackers are very good. We don’t have that speed.”
The Knights held Hillsboro to one score in the first quarter. It was 7-0 after 12 minutes in the rain.
“Defensively, we did well in the first half,” Gildehaus said. “We stopped them multiple times.”
Hillsboro added three more touchdowns to lead 28-0 at the half. It was 35-0 after three quarters, and Hillsboro scored twice in the final quarter.
“We lost to a very good team,” Gildehaus said. “We shake their hands and wish them the best.”
Borgia ended up gaining 26 total yards in the game, five on the ground and 21 through the air.
Borgia was penalized eight times for 50 yards. The Knights earned three first downs and were 0-6 on third-down conversion attempts. Borgia turned the ball over twice.
Hillsboro gained 407 yards with 362 on the ground and 45 through the air.
The Hawks earned 17 third downs and converted four of seven third-down attempts. Hillsboro was penalized nine times for 70 yards.
Koen Zeltmann completed four of 10 pass attempts for 21 yards and an interception.
Trenton Volmert was the top rusher with four carries for nine yards. Nathan Kell ran once for four yards.
Zeltmann and Ben Roehrig both lost yardage.
Garren Parks caught two passes for 20 yards. Volmert had two catches for one yard.
Ben Lause paced the defense with 11 solo tackles and three assists.
Will Hoer had eight solo tackles. Jordan Mohesky made five tackles with one assist.
Parks had four tackles and three assists. Kabren Koelling had three tackles and five assists. Tony Fortner had three tackles and three assists. Kell and Luke Kopmann both had three solo stops.
“Our defense improved,” Gildehaus said. “We stopped passes. Mohesky knocked down passes.”
Hillsboro quarterback Griffin Ray was 8-12 for 79 yards and two touchdowns.
Patterson ran 12 times for 153 yards and two scores. He caught one pass for a 17-yard touchdown.
Austin Romaine ran 10 times for 83 yards and one touchdown. He also had two catches for four yards and a score.
Ray kept the ball four times for 44 yards. Payton Brown had four carries for 32 yards. Tyler Watson ran three times for 24 yards. Dalton Ross had one carry for 20 yards.
Cohen Linderer had four carries for 18 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Chase Sucharski had three catches for 42 yards. Blake Larson caught a pass for 10 yards, and Watson had one reception for six yards.
Romaine sacked Borgia quarterbacks twice. Gavin Hite and Alex Tabares-Medina each had one sack.
Romaine made six solo tackles with one assist. Cody Bishop had four tackles and three assists.
Box Score
HIL — 7-21-7-15=50
BOR — 0-0-0-0=0
First Quarter
HIL — Austin Romaine 4 pass from Griffin Ray (Nicholas Marchetti kick), 6:07
Second Quarter
HIL — Jaxin Patterson 49 run (Payton Brown run), 11:27
HIL — Patterson 61 run (kick failed), 5:01
HIL — Romaine 9 run (Machetti kick), 0:42.2
Third Quarter
HIL — Patterson 17 pass from Ray (Marchetti kick), 7:16
Fourth Quarter
HIL — Cohen Linderer 5 run (Brown run), 10:54
HIL — Linderer 4 run (Marchetti kick), 1:35