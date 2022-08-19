The Blue Jays look like they will have no problems racking up yards this fall.
Washington’s first-team offense reached the end zone on all six possessions Saturday morning during an intrasquad scrimmage.
Five Blue Jay scores came on the ground.
Returning running backs Landon Boston, Devon Deckelman, Evan Gaither, Dason Gould and Hanon Jarvis all made key plays, as did junior quarterback Casey Olszowka.
Deckelman, Gaither, Gould and Jarvis are each entering their senior season. Boston will a junior this fall.
The first drive saw Deckelman break a big play across midfield before Boston pulled in a 20-yard catch and then punched it in on a 20-yard rushing score.
The second drive was the quickest to end as Olszowka connected with Deckelman on an 80-yard touchdown pass.
Gaither had the big play in the third drive, a 45-yard run, which set up Boston for a 10-yard score.
Boston added his third touchdown of the day, breaking a 50-yard score.
Olszowka punctuated the fifth drive with a score on a 20-yard keeper after juking his way around two defenders.
Jarvis made a key receiving play out of the backfield on 3rd and 6 to convert a first down and set up for Olszowka’s touchdown.
The final drive for the first team saw Boston break another 50-yard play. Gould made a 15-yard run deep into the red zone to set up for Boston to punch it in from the two for his fourth and final touchdown.
The Blue Jays’ starting defense held firm, giving up just one lengthy pass play over the course of the first several drives.
The opposing offense did put together a strong drive against the first-team offense in its final possession.
Washington is hosting a four-team jamboree Friday at 6 p.m. against St. Francis Borgia, Warrenton and Wright City.
All three of the other jamborees the school is involved with take place Tuesday, Aug. 23. Washington is hosting two of those events with the softball and volleyball teams remaining home.
The boys soccer team plays that Tuesday at Waynesville’s jamboree, starting at 4:30 p.m.
The defending Class 4 state champion softball Lady Jays host St. Francis Borgia and Timberland at 4 p.m. at Lakeview Park.
Inside Blue Jay Gym, the volleyball Lady Jays will play Rolla and Waynesville, starting at 5 p.m.
The Blue Jays start the football regular season at Union Friday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m.
Lady Jays volleyball opens that Friday on the road at Marquette at 5:30 p.m.
Washington softball is headed to Sullivan’s annual Back to School Classic for opening weekend. The Lady Jays are slated to play Hillsboro, Linn and Owensville in pool play.
The boys swim team also competes on opening weekend at the Ft. Zumwalt West Invitational, held at the St. Peters Rec-Plex Saturday, Aug. 27, at 8:30 a.m.
