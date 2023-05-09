Moberly Area Community College made East Central College’s road through the NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament much tougher Friday afternoon.
The Greyhounds (13-35) walloped the regional host Falcons (20-21), 13-0, in the event’s first round at Taco Bell Field in Union.
The Greyhounds jumped out to a 1-0 lead after one inning and kept adding. Moberly Area scored twice in the third, five times in the fourth and five final runs in the top of the fifth inning.
The Greyhounds outhit East Central, 15-4. East Central made one error.
Andy Hueste (Linn), Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas), Tyson Dent (Briarcrest Christian, Memphis, Tennessee) and DeVon Jennings (Francis Howell North) singled for East Central.
Shane Kearbey (Francis Howell) started on the hill and took the loss. He went 3.1 innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) on nine hits and one walk. He struck out three.
Billy Underwood (Helias) got the next two outs. He allowed five runs on four hits, two walks and a hit batter.
Joey Reichmuth (Rockwood Summit) struck out one batter. He allowed a run on two hits and a walk.
TJ Schwartz (Timberland) finished the game, going two-thirds of an inning with a strikeout.
Moberly Area was led by Leyton Bain and Joey Marcinkiewicz, who both had three hits, Marcinkiewicz doubled as did Jack Prewitt. Zac Freund tripled.
Jordan Green had two hits, three runs and three RBIs.
Hunter Shoulta walked twice and drove in a run.
Tanner Pipes went the distance for the Greyhounds, allowing four hits and striking out three.