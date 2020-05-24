In its ninth trip to the St. Francis Borgia Thanksgiving Tournament, the Pacific boys basketball Indians broke through to claim the Blue Division championship trophy in 1979.
Pacific entered the event seeded second to host Borgia. Playing at what now is St. Francis Borgia Grade School Gym, The Indians opened eyes with a 94-45 win over Orchard Farm in the opening round.
In the semifinals, the Indians had a closer fight, winning by six points over St. Mary’s, 71-65.
Then came the championship game against host Borgia. The Knights had been seeded first, one voting point ahead of Pacific. Borgia had a similar route to the finals, rolling to an 81-47 win over Silex in the opening round and then beating St. Dominic, 80-70.
When the two Franklin County schools met for the title, it was anticlimactic.
Pacific led from the start. The Nov. 28, 1979, Missourian reported, “Coach Lowell Tanner’s Indians embarrassed the host Borgia Knights, 68-43, in a game that Pacific controlled from the opening tipoff.”
Pacific, which went 26-3 during the season, jumped out to a 6-0 lead and was up 20-8 after one quarter.
The Indians were up, 33-17, at the half and 51-22 after three quarters. Borgia scored nearly as much in the fourth quarter, 21 points, as the previous three quarters combined.
Pacific went 11-18 from the free-throw line while Borgia was 19-25 from the stripe.
Jeff Musgraves had his best game of the tournament, leading Pacific with 20 points. He netted 37 points in the three games of the tournament.
Pacific’s top scorer in the event was Keith Jackson, who scored 64 points over the three games. He scored 12 in the title contest.
Mark Heisel also reached double digits for the game, scoring 11 points.
Don Wengler netted seven of his 17 points for the tournament during the championship contest.
Pacific’s 7-0 center, Justin Young, scored seven points in the game and scored 45 points for the tournament. In the championship game, he went up against Borgia’s 6-8 Mike Martin. The Missourian reported Martin’s defensive play was one of Borgia’s bright spots on the night.
Shawn Eckerle was the only Borgia player to reach double digits in scoring, netting 12 points on the night. He led the Knights in the tournament with 66 points.
Darryl Brinkmann was next in scoring with seven points. Brinkmann had 19 points for the tournament.
John Post and John Zoellner each scored six points. Post scored 36 points for the tournament while Zoellner had 24.
Tom Miller added four points in the game and scored 18 for the tournament.
That was one of the years in which the tournament had two divisions. In the Gold Division title game, Washington defeated Sullivan, 63-51. Steve Newton, who led all event scorers with 74 points, scored 23 in the title game. Rick Kuddes scored 22 of his 47 points against the Eagles. Jeff Bauer was next with 12 points. He netted 23 for the three games.
Washington’s fourth-leading scorer for the tournament was Bill Kackley with 20 points.
Sullivan was paced by Allen Brown’s 20 points. He scored 58 for the tournament.
Rob Sanders scored 12 points in the game and had 46 for the tournament.
In the Blue Division Consolation game, Principia edged Union, 65-62. Chris Arand led the Wildcats in scoring with 20 points. He netted 66 points in the tournament.
Ken Puls netted 15 points in the game and scored 44 for the tournament. Roger Bell scored 30 points for the tournament.
Since 1979, the Indians have won a title at the Turkey Tournament two more times.
Pacific won the 1981 Gold Division title, beating Highland, 47-41.
In 2000, Pacific defeated Cuba, 68-43, to win the Blue Division title.
Pacific has finished second in the event six times, 1984, 1993, 2008, 2014, 2017 and 2018.