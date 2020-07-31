For a two-year span at the turn of the century, St. Francis Borgia Regional dominated the Class 2A boys cross country scene.
The school had started cross country in 1990, and it took time to develop the necessary depth to be able to compete at a state level. It all came to fruition in 1999 and 2000.
Under Bernie Sill and Kurt Russell, who shared the coaching duties, Borgia already had one of the state’s top runners in Travis Straatmann. He finished fourth individually as a sophomore.
Several other runners stepped up through the 1999 season, enough so that Borgia was considered a longshot heading into the Class 2A state meet at Oak Hills Golf Center in Jefferson City.
Weather also became a major player on the day. It was a hot, sunny November afternoon and runners dropped like flies.
But, when the numbers were crunched and added up, Borgia had won its first cross country state title with 116 points, 12 in front of runner-up Principia.
Straatmann, the lone junior, paced the effort, finishing fifth in 17:25.
“It was a hot and dusty race, and that bothered me a little,” Straatmann, an asthma sufferer, said. “For the conditions the way they were, I was happy with the way I ran. Everyone told me I did well, so I have to be satisfied.”
Todd Schulte, a sophomore, also made the state podium with a 17th-place finish. Schulte completed the course in 17:48.
Another sophomore, Sam Aufmuth, was next, crossing the line 29th in 18:14.
Sophomore John Heger finished 47th in 18:34. Sophomore Kyle Steffen was next, placing 73rd in 18:57.
Brian Alfermann, the team’s lone senior, finished 99th in 19:24. Sophomore Sean Eagan was the final runner, ending 148th in 21:00.
“The last thing I told the kids before the race was there was no reason we couldn’t win it,” Sill said. “They went out there and got the job done.”
With most of the runners returning for 2000, Borgia entered the season as a favorite to repeat.
However, it was under different leadership. Russell moved up to the head coaching job after Sill took a position at DePaul University in Chicago. Ron Blechle became the assistant coach.
Once again the hardest part seemed to be after the race, waiting for the results at the Oak Hills Golf Center.
When they were tabulated, Borgia was the state champion once again. The Knights scored 98 points while Priory was second at 106 points.
Straatmann became an all-state runner for the third year in a row, placing 10th in 17:21, while fighting stomach issues.
Straatmann ran second for the first mile before he had to drop back a little bit.
Another senior, Tim Larrison, also earned all-state honors, ending 12th in 17:24.
“I can’t believe we won it, but it’s a great feeling,” Straatmann said. “I knew we could do it. I have great teammates and they made a difference.”
Larrison did not run as a junior, but made the most of his senior season.
However, Borgia needed the rest of its team to be able to claim the top trophy.
Both Straatmann and Larrison signed with Lindenwood University.
Heger was next, taking 32nd in 17:52. Steffen was 43rd in 18:02. Schulte placed 65th in 18:14.
Aufmuth was 78th in 18:24. Jake Browdy finished out the team effort, ending 134th in 19:17.
“There is absolutely no way we could’ve won unless our other guys did what they did,” Russell said. “I’m so proud of the effort that they gave here.”
Overall, it was a massive day for area schools as Borgia, Hermann and New Haven won their respective volleyball state titles in Warrensburg.