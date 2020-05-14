Few teams can say they won their first-ever varsity contest.
Still fewer can say that they beat a juggernaut in that contest.
The St. Clair soccer Lady Bulldogs can check both boxes, however.
St. Clair opened varsity play March 24, 2003, with a 2-1 overtime win over the Union Lady ’Cats at Orchard Park.
The result surprised St. Clair Head Coach Holly Click.
“Union has been around for a long time,” said Click. “They had a high school team when I was in high school. We had a first-year varsity team coming in and we did a wonderful job.”
Despite peppering the St. Clair net, Union couldn’t get the ball past St. Clair goalkeeper Brittany Thurman. Heather Barton replaced her when Thurman suffered a cut after a collision.
Union scored first, getting a goal from Leslie O’Brien early in the second half.
St. Clair equalized with 10 minutes to go. Chelsea Sheldon put the ball into the net to tie it at 1-1.
Regulation ended with the game still tied. About 10 minutes into overtime, the Lady Bulldogs had a free kick on the right sideline about 30 yards out.
Amanda Terschluse took the kick and put it into the goal.
“Amanda has an awesome foot and can score from that position,” said Click. “She has that good of a kick. In that situation, she can take the kick without having anyone marking her.”
St. Clair won four more games during its initial season. Union beat Sullivan three times and also beat Valley Park in its first-ever district game, 7-0.
Union, which went 9-11, took its revenge in the rematch, winning at Union Middle School, 6-0.
Eventual district champion St. Francis Borgia Regional knocked out the Lady Bulldogs in the district tournament, 5-0.
If you know of an interesting or unusual game which you would like to see recapped, please contact Bill Battle at battleb@emissourian.com.