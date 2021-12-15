The consolation trophy went to the birds.
To the Grandview Lady Eagles, that is.
Grandview (3-2) ended the Herculaneum Tournament with a consolation final win Friday, 47-40, over the Pacific Lady Indians (1-4).
Pacific held an early lead, 14-10, after one quarter, but Grandview went into the half ahead, 23-20.
Both teams posted 11 points in the third quarter for Grandview to remain ahead by three, 34-31.
Pacific battled back to take the lead with two minutes remaining on a three-point shot from Rhyan Murphy, but Grandview closed things out to win pulling away by seven.
“We tried to force the long passes and turned the ball over few times causing us to (resort to) fouling early and putting them on the line,” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said.
Abbey Hall posted 12 points to lead the Pacific scorers in the contest. She grabbed eight steals and dished out two assists.
Lexi Clark finished with 10 points, adding eight rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Murphy recorded seven points, six rebounds, five assists and one steal.
Molly Prichard scored six points and grabbed 16 rebounds, adding two steals.
Trinity Brandhorst netted three points with two rebounds and one assist.
Campbell Short scored two with two rebounds.
Abby Lilley grabbed two rebounds and made one assist.
Grandview’s Anna Belle Wakeland had a monster game with 26 points, 25 rebounds, four blocks and two steals.
Catherine Wakeland added 13 points for the Lady Eagles.
Other Grandview scorers included Natalee Moore (four points), Maggie Boker (two) and Savannah Patterson (two).
Pacific began Four Rivers Conference play Monday, losing to Union. The Lady Indians play in New Haven Thursday at 6 p.m.