Winning both the first and last quarters, the Grandview basketball Lady Eagles were able to defeat St. Clair Monday.
The Lady Bulldogs (1-7) fell in the road game, 40-30, as Grandview improved to 3-5 on the season.
Grandview built a 15-9 lead in the first quarter.
After the teams broke even, 7-7, in the second period, Grandview held a 22-16 edge at the half.
St. Clair won the third quarter, 8-7, but Grandview remained in front, 29-24.
An 11-6 tally in favor of the hosts in the final eight minutes allowed Grandview to pull away at the end.
Vada Moore posted 14 points for the Lady Bulldogs along with three rebounds and two steals.
Emma Talleur narrowly missed out on a double-double, finishing with eight points and 10 rebounds. She also made one steal and one block.
Charli Coello netted three points to go with four rebounds and two steals.
Grace Moore tallied three points and three rebounds.
Rylea Black added two points and one steal.
Emma Thompson pulled down four rebounds, made two assists and grabbed one steal.
Sicily Humphrey recorded one rebound.
Anna Belle Wakeland scored a game high 16 points for the Lady Eagles.
Catherine Wakeland was right behind her with 15 points.
Savannah Patterson’s five points and four from Lexi Walker rounded out Grandview’s scoresheet.
St. Clair is not scheduled to play again in 2022. The Lady Bulldogs will resume their schedule after the new year, hosting Northwest Jan. 4 at 6 p.m.
