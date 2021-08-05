At the end of the night, the score was bulls 16, cowboys 4.
That might look like an odd football score, but it was actually the tally of the first night of bull riding at the Washington Town & Country Fair Wednesday.
The event packed the grandstands for more than two hours with additional attractions that included barrel racing and the comedic stylings of rodeo clown Dustin “The Jester” Jenkins.
“It was great,” Tim Eagan, who attends the bull-riding events at the fair most years, said. “This was much more busy than most Wednesday nights at the fair.”
A second night of bull riding is set to follow Thursday night, along with Freestyle American Bullfighting and Mutton Bustin’. Rafter 7P Rodeo Productions, of Beaufort, promoted both nights of rodeo events to kick off a week full of nightly attractions at the Motor Sports Arena.
Riders’ scores went toward the National Federation of Professional Bullriders (NFPB) standings.
Karyn Durham was among Wednesday’s crowd to watch the bull riding, in which her son, Tyler Durham, took part after recently starting up in the sport.
“(We’ve come out for the bull riding) always — his whole life,” Karyn Durham said. “This wasn’t his first ride, but it was his first summer doing it. He’s been tying a bull strap on things since he was a toddler. I feel like we’re always sitting down on the ends, but I had to cheat and come up here on the steps this time because it’s my kid. I’ll fight you — I’m standing here to video.”
Although there were only four successful rides on the night, led by Henry Willer’s score of 86 on the bull “Let’s Go,” excitement was still high among the crowd.
“I really like the family atmosphere,” the Rev. Tony Ritter said after watching the show. “There are bunch of young kids, and that was a quintessential Washington event. I think it shows a bit of excitement with people being back and the fair being back. I love that it can happen again.”
The fair’s bull riding event last year, like most events at the 2020 fair, was canceled due to COVID-19.
A former wrestling standout from St. Clair High School, Jason Landing, was among the field of riders Wednesday. However, Landing was not among those to complete an eight-second ride.
Other completed rides went to Matthew Weaver (81.5), Holden Moss (75) and Shea Russell (74).
Wednesday night finished with Ednei Caminhas, 2002 PBR champion, scoring a 64. However, Caminhas was offered a re-ride after his bull backed into the fence and stopped bucking well before the full eight seconds.
The bull won in the end, bucking Caminhas off in the redo, which was followed by a scary confrontation with the two in-arena bullfighters.
“The did a good job trying to keep everybody safe, and I don’t think anybody got injured,” Ritter said.
Finishing out the week in the Motor Sports Arena will be two nights of truck and tractor pulling Friday and Saturday and Motocross Sunday afternoon.