After 12 years as an assistant coach at Washington, Dane Gough is stepping up to the plate as the school’s new baseball head coach.
The Washington Board of Education approved Gough’s promotion to the position Wednesday night.
Gough, a math teacher, has also served as an assistant coach for the softball program, which he intends to continue in the fall.
“I’m very excited to say the least,” Gough stated in a press release announcing the move. “It’s always been a goal of mine to be a head baseball coach on the high school level and after 14 years of coaching, I’m getting that opportunity.”
Gough will not be the only member of his family coaching in the Gateway Athletic Conference.
“Coaching baseball is in my blood,” he said. “My dad was an assistant coach at Francis Howell for several years and my brother, Eric, currently is the head baseball coach at Ft. Zumwalt West. I’m anxious to get together with our players and get things going.”
Gough has been a member of the baseball staff since his first year at Washington. Prior to joining the school, he taught and coached for two years at Troy, his alma mater.
During his time as a player at Troy, Gough was a second-team all-state selection at first base in 2002. He then played at the collegiate level for Fontbonne University.
“Dane will bring his passion for the sport of baseball to this position,” Washington Activities Director Bill Deckelman said. “He loves everything about the game and wants to share that enthusiasm with our student athletes. Dane has established great relationships with kids in our building and that should carry over to the practice and game field. We are excited to have Dane lead the baseball program going forward.”
Gough takes over the position after longtime head coach Scott Bray announced last month that he would not return next season.
In 15 seasons as the team’s head coach, Bray led the Blue Jays to a 147-202 record. The team collected its highest win total of that time during the 2013 season, finishing 15-11.
What would have been Bray’s 16th and final season this spring was abruptly halted as schools closed and MSHSAA canceled its spring season due to COVID-19.
“We’re going to meet as a team sometime this summer to discuss team goals and offseason programs,” Gough said. “Because we didn’t have a spring baseball season, some of our guys are going to go a long time without playing competitive baseball before next spring arrives. We’re going to have to do some things during the fall and winter. Some of our guys are playing summer baseball with the Legion program. We have a good nucleus coming back next season and we’ll build off that. Our goal every year will be to compete for a conference and district championship.”
The Blue Jays completed their last full season in 2019 with a 9-13 overall record and a 4-4 mark in conference play.