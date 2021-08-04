Union High School graduate Ashton Goudeau logged his first Major League Baseball hit Sunday.
Goudeau, who was picked up by the Colorado Rockies, singled Sunday at San Diego’s Petco Park. It also was his first major league at-bat.
Goudeau pitched three relief innings in the 8-1 loss to the Padres, allowing one run on one hit and one hit batter over three innings. He struck out three batters.
It’s the third time in a year that he’s been on the Colorado roster. Goudeau ended 2020 there before seeing stops with Pittsburgh, Baltimore, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Colorado (again) and Cincinnati.
Moving between Cincinnati and Louisville, he pitched in five games for the Reds with a 4.00 ERA. He pitched nine innings, allowing four runs on eight hits and nine walks (three intentional), striking out five.