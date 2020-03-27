Three top seeds survived the opening week of The Missourian’s simulated NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Following last week’s First Four (story was in March 18 edition), the field of 64 teams was set. Over the weekend, the first two rounds were played with some upsets.
The most significant came in the second round as overall top seed Gonzaga fell to eighth-seeded Purdue, 76-65. Gonzaga played a furious second half, but couldn’t overcome an 18-point halftime deficit as Purdue rarely missed in the opening half.
The other three top seeds, Kansas, Dayton and San Diego State, all survived to the Sweet 16, which will be played along with the Elite Eight this coming weekend.
Three of the second seeds, Baylor, Louisville and Michigan State, also reached the Sweet 16.
The lone upset was Duke, which lost to Auburn in the second round, 68-59. That game went much like the Gonzaga-Purdue game as Auburn led by 14 after one half.
All four No. 3 seeds, BYU, Florida State, Oregon and Creighton, survived the first two rounds.
Games were simulated using the 1990 Avalon Hill game “March Madness” and using the basic rules with solitaire adjustments. With the basic game, scoring totals can be a bit unrealistic.
Below are the first-round results:
Gonzaga Bracket
Gonzaga, the top overall seed, opened by beating Prairie View A&M, a First Four winner, 72-51.
Purdue, the eighth seed, edged Stanford in the next game, 58-55.
An even closer first-round game was No. 4 Ohio State, which held on at the end to fend off No. 13 Stephen F. Austin, 50-49.
Fifth-seeded West Virginia had little trouble with No. 12 Akron, winning 69-48.
Baylor, the second seed, blazed past No. 15 North Dakota State, 73-42.
Seventh-seeded Colorado stopped No. 10 Utah State, 71-58.
Third-seeded BYU advanced with a 63-53 win over 14th-seeded Hofstra.
In the final first-round game in the bracket, No. 6 Michigan stopped 11th-seeded Wichita State, 76-60.
Dayton Bracket
The top-seeded Flyers rolled over No. 16 Siena, by 19, 65-46.
The first upset in that bracket arm came as No. 9 Penn State knocked out eighth-seeded Rutgers, 57-50.
Villanova, the fourth seed, turned up the offense in the second half to beat No. 13 North Texas 59-45. The margin at the half was one point.
Fifth-seeded Houston knocked out First Four winner USC, 56-44.
Second-seeded Duke was a 68-42 winner over No. 15 Little Rock.
Auburn, seeded seventh, led by a point at the half over No. 10 Richmond, but stepped up to win, 53-49.
Third-seeded Oregon cruised past No. 14 New Mexico State, 68-41.
Texas Tech, the sixth seed, pulled away late from No. 11 Minnesota to win, 59-50. Texas Tech led at the half by a point. Minnesota was the lone team in the tournament with a losing record.
Kansas Bracket
The top-seeded Jayhawks opened with a 78-61 win over First Four winner Boston University.
St. Mary’s, the eighth seed, survived to beat Iowa, 49-46.
The tournament’s first overtime game went to Seton Hall. The fourth seed edged No. 13 Vermont by a 62-60 final. Vermont led by four points at the half, but the game was tied at the end of regulation, 56-56.
Fifth-seeded Maryland rolled past No. 12 Yale, 61-47.
Second-seeded Louisville had no trouble with Eastern Washington, winning 77-41.
Marquette, the seventh seed, held on to beat No. 10 Illinois, 52-46.
Third-seeded Florida State was a 54-45 winner over UC Irvine.
And No. 6 Wisconsin survived against No. 11 Cincinnati, 52-43. The Badgers led by one point at the half.
San Diego State Bracket
The top-seeded Aztecs beat a pesky 16th-seeded Northern Kentucky, 63-56, to open play.
Eighth-seeded Florida won a low-scoring game over No. 9 Eastern Tennessee State, 43-39.
Arizona, the fourth seed, rolled past No. 13 Belmont, 65-41.
Butler, the fifth seed, vanquished First Four survivor Oklahoma, 63-39.
Second-seeded Michigan State had little trouble with No. 15 Winthrop, 68-38.
LSU, the seventh seed, edged No. 10 Providence, 48-43.
Creighton, seeded third, faced one-time Missouri Valley Conference rival Bradley in the opening round. Creighton left the MVC in 2013 for the Big East. The rematch wasn’t competitive for long as Creighton beat the 14th-seeded Braves, 62-46.
The final game of the opening round produced an upset. Liberty, the 11th seed, had a big first half and held on to knock out No. 6 Kentucky, 55-47. Liberty led by 15 points at the intermission.
With the first round complete, that led to second-round games, where more upsets took place.
Second Round
One of those upsets came in the opening game of the second round, where Purdue shocked Gonzaga, 76-65. Purdue led by 18 at the intermission and held on against a fierce comeback attempt by the top seed in the second half.
The second game ended in overtime as Ohio State edged West Virginia, 54-52. West Virginia led by six at the half and Ohio State clamped down defensively in the second half. It was tied 50-50 at the end of regulation.
Baylor led Colorado by two points at the half, but was able to stretch out the lead to win by eight, 68-60.
BYU was the last team to advance from the Gonzaga bracket, coming back from a four-point halftime deficit to beat Michigan, 64-62.
Dayton Bracket
Top-seeded Dayton raced past Penn State, 65-46. Dayton led by 10 at the intermission.
Fifth-seeded Houston knocked out Villanova, 52-47. Houston held an eight-point advantage at the half.
Auburn, of the Southeastern Conference, pulled off an upset, sending Duke back to North Carolina, 68-59. Auburn was up by 14 points at the half and held on for the win.
Third-seeded Oregon used a nine-point halftime advantage to beat Texas Tech, 53-46.
Kansas Bracket
The Jayhawks cruised to a 78-46 win over St. Mary’s to reach the Sweet 16.
Maryland advanced to play Kansas as the fifth-seeded Terrapins clamped down on No. 4 Seton Hall, 51-35.
Second-seeded Louisville knocked out Marquette, 72-43.
Wisconsin upset third-seeded Florida State, 67-45. The Badgers were up by eight at the half and turned up the offense after that.
San Diego State Bracket
The top-seeded Aztecs held on to edge Florida, 61-55.
Fifth-seeded Butler advanced to face San Diego State in the next round, beating Arizona, 69-58. The game was tied at the half with Butler sealing the win late.
Michigan State blasted LSU in the next game, 74-52.
The Spartans will face Creighton as the third-seeded Bluejays ended Liberty’s Cinderella run, 72-56.
The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight are up for the next story. Matchups for the Sweet 16 are:
• No. 9 Purdue versus No. 4 Ohio State;
• No. 2 Baylor versus No. 3 BYU;
• No. 1 Dayton versus No. 5 Houston;
• No. 7 Auburn versus No. 3 Oregon;
• No. 1 Kansas versus No. 5 Maryland;
• No. 2 Louisville versus No. 6 Wisconsin;
• No. 1 San Diego State versus No. 5 Butler; and
• No. 2 Michigan State versus No. 3 Creighton.