Taking on a pair of Four Rivers Conference foes Tuesday, the Union golf Wildcats won a tri-meet over Hermann and St. Clair at Loutre Shore Country Club.
Union shot 194 to win the match. Hermann was next at 214, and St. Clair ended at 223.
Two golfers, Garrett Klenke and Hermann’s Trigg Lindahl, tied for medalist honors with rounds of 38.
For Union, Jace Pipes had a personal best round of 46. Trevor Baker shot 50. Connor Trybus closed at 60, and Noah Elbert ended at 63.
Hermann’s other golfers were Allison Hollrah (53), Holden Ash (58), Max Miller (65) and Hyram Pohelman (65).
St. Clair was led by Ryan Bozada, who shot 44.
St. Clair’s other golfers were Hayden Johnson (56), Erik Kennedy (61), Nate Loeffel (62) and Caleb Hinson (53).