As plans move forward to reopen the state from the COVID-19 pandemic, both the Missouri Golf Association and Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association are planning for their first events of 2020.
Missouri Golf
Association
MGA will open its 2020 season with the Missouri Amateur Qualifier at The Falls Golf Club in O’Fallon May 26.
“We will be observing the CDC’s minimum recommended physical distancing of six feet from other individuals at all times,” a statement from MGA said. “Other health and safety measures will be implemented but will not alter competition. We will be sharing these changes during upcoming weeks via email and social media channels so stay tuned for the most current information.”
For anyone interested in registering for this event, or other MGA events, please see the website, mogolf.org.
That website has information about events which have been postponed or will be rescheduled. Registration currently is open for the Missouri Junior Tour, although spots are expected to fill up over the next few weeks.
A new phase, called the Show-Me Strong Recovery Plan, went into effect Monday, May 4, which will allow for events at some locations. However, local rules are still in place. St. Louis City, St. Louis County and Kansas City have stay-at-home orders until May 15.
While golf courses may be open, there are still rules in place concerning social distancing. The restriction is for one person per cart. It’s also recommended that there are no rakes in bunkers and no touching of flagsticks through May. At that time, guidelines will be re-evaluated.
Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association
Currently, the first event on the Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association calendar is the 28th MAGA Women’s Amateur Championship June 9-10 at Greenbriar Hills Country Club in Kirkwood.
The registration deadline is May 27.
The MAGA 2020 Amateur Series is scheduled to start June 12 at the Landings at Spirit Golf Club. Originally, that was supposed to be the third event of the season, but the first two have been postponed.
The 2020 MAGA Open Championship is slated to run June 17-20 at Lake Forest Country Club.
Information on these events, and others, can be found on the website www.metgolf.org.
There’s additional good news.
MAGA, along with the Metropolitan Golf Foundation and Beyond Housing, have come to an agreement to lease the Normandie Golf Course from the University of Missouri-St. Louis in 2020.
Normandie is the oldest public course west of the Mississippi River, built in 1901.
The course’s previous management group, Normandie 1901 LLC, announced it was ceasing operation there Jan. 13.