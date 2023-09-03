The Lady Jays out-dualed their first conference foe of the season Tuesday.
Washington outshot Ft. Zumwalt East, 178-215, on the front nine of the St. Peters Golf Club Tuesday in GAC Central play.
Updated: September 4, 2023 @ 7:03 pm
The Lady Jays turned in the top three scores of the event, led by meet medalist Abby Blackwell with a 40, six above par.
Blackwell finished one stroke ahead of teammate Molly Buschmann (41) and Ella Martin ranked third on the day with her round of 47.
Washington’s fourth golfer, Lily Neider, matched the score of Zumwalt East’s top performer, Sophia Pratte. Both carded a 50.
Alli Fournier rounded out the Washington scorecard with a 53.
Also golfing for Zumwalt East were Molly Albers (51), Nancy Clark (54), Virginia Clark (60) and Makena Anderson (65).
The Lady Jays played on their home course for the first time Thursday, hosting another GAC Central rival, Holt, as well as GAC South team Troy.
Following the Labor Day break, the Lady Jays host the Ninth Annual Washington Tournament at Wolf Hollow Golf Club Tuesday at 8 a.m.
Among teams at the meet will be St. Francis Borgia, Union, St. Clair and Pacific.
