Washington golfers accounted for four of the top five performances in Thursday’s dual.
The Lady Jays shot a combined 195 to win the road match against North Point at Innsbrook Golf Course. The host Lady Grizzlies turned in a score of 227.
Washington freshman Abby Blackwell led all golfers with a 45.
“Two weeks ago we played at Innsbrook and did not have a very good round as a team,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “Tonight, every kid that played there two weeks ago bettered their score by four-plus strokes with some of them being more than six strokes. Abby Blackwell fired a 45 and really had a solid round going tonight.”
Isabella Fitzgerald turned in the second-lowest score, a 49.
Her teammate, Ella Martin, finished one stroke back at 50, tying North Point’s top golfer, Grace Rogers.
Washington’s Molly Buschmann shot a 51 to round out the top five.
Ali Fournier’s 59 and Lilly Nieder’s 64 completed Washington’s scorecard.
“This was a busy week for us and we could not have asked for it to go any better,” Fischer said.
“We won the tournament Monday by 50-plus strokes and then won all three conference matches we had this week. The girls should be proud of themselves for battling all week.”
Following Rogers for North Point were Ava Bechtel (53), Skylar Funston (60), Tiana Clark (64) and Greysen Curran (68).
The golf team next plays Tuesday at Warrenton at 3:30 p.m.
