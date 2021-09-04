Even with the lowest score of the dual on the other side of the scorecard, the golf Lady Jays picked up their first dual win of the season.
Washington shot a combined 214 to open the season with a four-stroke victory over Ft. Zumwalt North, 218, Tuesday at St. Peters Golf Club.
Wednesday, the Lady Jays improved by four strokes with a 210 at Wolf Hollow Golf Club, but visiting Troy came in with a lower score of 194.
Ft. Zumwalt North
Ft. Zumwalt North’s Liz Bigley turned in the low score of 46.
“I felt like Ella Martin and Molly Buschmann really played decent rounds tonight,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “Both had a few shots that got away from them, but overall they played a nice round. Ella was in her first varsity match ever, and Molly had just minimal varsity experience from last year.”
Martin, a freshman, shot a 51 to lead Washington, followed by a 52 for Buschmann.
Isabella Fitzgerald shot a 54, and Emily Molitor finished out the team score with her round of 57.
Also golfing for the Lady Jays were Aimee Hanratty (60) and Allison Fournier (72).
Troy
Julia Boessen of Troy took medalist honors with her round of 45.
Buschmann paced the Lady Jays, carding a 49. Martin was one stroke behind her for the team lead with 50.
“Ella Martin, freshman, and Molly Buschmann, sophomore, really had nice rounds tonight,” Fischer said. “For as young as they are, it’s nice to watch their hard work pay off for them. Both kids played a lot of golf this summer on their own, and it’s nice to see them have success with the game this early. Sometimes kids can play all summer with their friends or parents and think they will be better golfers, but these two worked on their games all offseason, and they are seeing results early in the season for us. They are fun to watch get around the course.”
Molitor shot a 55, and Fitzgerald a 56 to round out Washington’s team score.
Kyla Engemann shot a 62 and Fournier a 70.
The Lady Jays got an early start Thursday morning at the Troy Tournament. Next on the schedule is the seventh annual Washington Tournament Tuesday at 8 a.m. at Wolf Hollow.