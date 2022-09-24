After three dual victories last week, the Lady Jays stayed hot Tuesday.
Washington shot a 182 to win on the road at Warrenton. The host team scored 216.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
After three dual victories last week, the Lady Jays stayed hot Tuesday.
Washington shot a 182 to win on the road at Warrenton. The host team scored 216.
Abby Blackwell earned medalist honors with a 40, edging teammate Ella Martin by one stroke.
Molly Buschmann carded a 45.
“Abby, Molly, and Ella continue to play great golf for us,” Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “All three have spent a lot of time lately focusing on what they need to work on and it is starting to really show for them. They have been great leaders for the program this year and I look forward to continue to watch them lead us the next few years.”
Isabella Fitzgerald was next for the Lady Jays at 56.
Alli Fournier carded a 58 and Lily Nieder a 61.
Washington continued on the links this week with a road dual at Ft. Zumwalt South Wednesday and an appearance at the Troy Tournament Thursday.
Wolf Hollow Golf Club is hosting the GAC Championship Tournament Tuesday at 8 a.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.