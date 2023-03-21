Bringing back two state qualifiers, the St. Francis Borgia golf Knights are seeking more success on the links this spring.
“I am looking forward to my second year as the boys head coach,” Borgia’s Michael Pelster said. “We really had a great season last year and I am looking to build off it. We had two players make it to the state tournament last year and we are returning them both.”
Senior Alex Weber finished 36th in the Class 3 state meet last spring, shooting rounds of 88 and 80 for a total of 168.
Senior Austin Cooper shot 184 for the two days with rounds of 91 and 93.
For the season, Weber averaged 43 for nine holes while Cooper checked in at 45. Junior Sam Tuepker, the other returner, averaged 44 for nine holes.
Other returners with varsity experience are sophomore Lukas Etter, junior Alex Linz, junior Kyan Maciejewski and sophomore Hayden Elfrank.
Of the newcomers, senior Ryker Obermark has made the biggest impact.
“We have four new players join the program this year,” Pelster said. “I think Ryker Obermark is the most likely to contribute early to our season. He is a senior who is coming over from the baseball program and has started off the season really well.”
Borgia graduated two regulars who competed at the district tournament, Will Warden and Sam Holtmeyer.
“They both will be very difficult to replace but have enjoyed watching the competition each day at practice,” Pelster said. “The boys are working hard and I think we have quite a few players who can fill in that role.”
Pelster is being assisted by longtime golf coach Chip Thompson.
Pelster feels the returning golfers learned valuable lessons last year.
“I hope the team realized the constant need to continue to improve,” Pelster said. “Boys golf can be a hard season because very rarely are you playing in good weather. You are not only playing against the course and the other team but are constantly playing against the elements. Very rarely are you going to have your ‘A’ game and we have to find a way to scrape together a solid round each time out there.”
Pelster sees St. Dominic and Father Tolton as teams to beat in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association.