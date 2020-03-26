Remember last spring’s St. Francis Borgia Regional boys golf team?
It’s the same as this year’s squad.
Dave Neier’s team returns all five top golfers this spring.
“We’ve got the full team back, including all five postseason golfers,” Neier said.
Now, Neier is hoping to be able to get the team onto the links. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Borgia will not play an athletic contest prior to May 2.
The returning list includes both state qualifiers, Zach Unnerstall and Brady Linz.
Unnerstall, who signed with the University of Missouri-St. Louis, placed 25th in the Class 3 state meet. Linz, another senior, was 69th in the state meet.
“Brady has worked hard in the offseason,” Neier said. “He has improved and worked on getting better.”
Borgia’s other golfers all competed in the sectional event. They were senior Mark Maguire, Clayton Swartz and Will Warden.
Maguire played the entire 2019 season with a knee brace after being injured in basketball. He’s worked on rehabilitating the knee and didn’t play basketball this winter. Neier said he’s looking forward to seeing a healthy Maguire on the course this spring.
The top five won’t be guaranteed varsity time. Neier said three other players, Grant Meyer, Gus Burrow and Carter Lange, should push the top five returners.
“We’re hoping they can create competition,” Neier said.
Overall, the team kept 17 of the 22 who came out for the team. That includes five seniors, five juniors, four sophomores and three freshmen.
“A lot of them played in tournaments through the summer,” Neier said. “They competed and a number of them also worked at golf courses. They’ve taken lessons and worked on the game. All is beneficial.”
Neier will have his full staff back this year. Chip Thompson returns once again as the top assistant. Brad Bruns, who took a season off last spring, is back on the staff as well this year.